Global Adoption of Bionano Genomics’ Saphyr System Accelerating for Clinical Genomics Applications

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets the Saphyr system, which enables ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, announced today that Radboud University Medical Center (Radboud UMC) in Nijmegen, Netherlands, is among a growing number of global sites focused on human clinical applications that are adopting the Saphyr system.

As quoted in the press release:

Radboud UMC is one of the largest human genetics institutions in Europe and is known for leading the adoption of new solutions in molecular medicine. After an extensive evaluation of solutions for detecting structural variations (SVs), the team at Radboud UMC was convinced of the Saphyr system’s utility based on the power of its results, and recent improvements in speed, sample cost and workflow. Alexander Hoischen, PhD, Assistant Professor for Genomic Technologies and Immuno-Genomics at Radboud UMC and Scientific Director of the Radboud Genomics Technology Center, commented, “We are very excited about the results from our samples that were analyzed with the Saphyr system. We are even more excited about the system’s increase in throughput, drop in price per sample and the improved ease of use. We intend to use the system in-house to answer clinical and research questions.”

