Geyser Brands: Developing Global Consumer-Focused Cannabis Brands

Geyser Brands is an innovative consumer healthcare company developing an extensive portfolio of cannabis brands and products. The company has partnered with GetFresh Ventures and Brandeavour in order to develop consumer-focused brands that meet the demands of the global cannabis and hemp markets. Geyser is also in the process of acquiring Solace Management Group Inc., a cannabis company that owns a collection of proprietary intellectual property, brands and formulations. Solace has developed four unique brands to serve the recreational and medical cannabis market: Apawthecary Pets, Apothecary Naturals, Apothecary Ink and WildTail Pets.

Geyser Brands owns a 7,000-square foot cultivation facility in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia that has received its cultivation license from Health Canada. The company is also waiting for licenses pertaining to processing, sales and R&D. After receiving approval, Geyser intends to manufacture CBD extracts and develop new product formulations. In preparation for the company’s Solace acquisition, Geyser Brands is constructing a GMP-compliant manufacturing facility which will provide the company with in-house formulations for future brands and white label solutions.

Geyser Brand’s company highlights include the following:

Global cannabis market to reach US$146.4 billion by 2025.

Cannabis sales in North America expected to surpass $47.3 billion within a decade.

The European CBD market to reach $1.7 billion by 2023.

Asia to contribute $57 billion to the world’s cannabis market by 2027.

Pending Solace acquisition to facilitate international expansion and provide additional revenue streams.

Apawthecary Pets products sold in 300 pet stores and 40 veterinarian clinics across Canada.

Wildtail Pets is the first company to infuse hemp into freeze-dried pet food.

Distribution network includes retailers such as Bosley’s, Petland, Pharmasave, Shoppers Drug Mart and Pet Valu, among others.

7,000-square-foot cultivation facility granted cultivation license in October 2018.

Commenced revenue generation at the cultivation facility in March 2019.

NanoFusion technology provides superior bioavailability, enhanced permeation, improved site-specific targeting and longer shelf life and stability of molecules regardless of product type.

Partnerships in place with GetFresh and Brandeavour to develop consumer-centric, innovative brands for the global cannabis market.

