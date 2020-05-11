G6 Materials: Experts In Advanced Materials

G6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG, OTCQB:GPHBF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









G6 Materials is an innovative technology company working to develop graphene-based solutions for a variety of use-cases including commercial, research and military applications. G6 Materials has developed a proprietary manufacturing technology that encompasses the penetration and separation of graphene platelets, with eight patents pending for the technology. Through the company’s subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., G6 Materials offers over 100 graphene-related products to over 14,000 customers worldwide.

G6 Materials is currently working to develop a variety of applications for its graphene products including uses in the automotive industry, construction materials and fiber composites. The company’s graphene production technology has the potential to enable low-cost, large-scale production of high-grade graphene.

G6 Materials’ company highlights include the following:

G6 Materials provides high-tech, low-cost graphene solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications.

The company offers over 100 graphene and graphene-related products to over 14,000 customers worldwide through the company’s e-commerce website.

Notable clients include NASA, Samsung, Harvard University, IBM and Stanford University, among other Fortune 500 companies and top research organizations.

The company is targeting the fiber composite market, which is expected to reach US$115.43 billion dollars by 2022.

G6 Materials’ technology has eight patents pending in the US.

The technology allows for low-cost and large-scale production of high-grade graphene.

An R&D agreement is in place with a Singapore-based company to improve the performance of the glass and carbon fiber composites used to build marine vessels.

G6 Materials’ management team owns 20 percent of the company’s shares.

