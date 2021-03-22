Forum Energy Metals: Exploring Three Highly Prospective Energy Metals Projects in Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) focuses on developing its diverse portfolio of exciting energy metal exploration projects in Saskatchewan. With strong local geological expertise, Forum was early in acquiring attractive properties in the energy metals space, and has leveraged this expertise to attract significant leading industry partners to help position the company for potential significant discoveries. These partnerships include option agreements Rio Tinto Canada on Forum’s Janice Lake copper project and Orano Canada on Forum’s Fir Island uranium project.

Forum’s 100 percent owned Love Lake project is located along Highway 905. The property consists of 13 claims totaling 32,075 hectares and is strategically positioned near Forum’s Janice Lake copper project.

Key Saskatchewan Projects

Janice Lake Copper – Rio Tinto C$30 million Option

Fir Island Uranium – Orano C$6 million Option

Love Lake Copper-Nickel-Palladium (100 percent)

Seven Athabasca Basin uranium projects with advanced exploration targets available for partnering