FANDOM SPORTS Unleashes Exciting Opportunity for Investors to Team Up on Sport Application Technology

FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM, OTC: FDMSF, FRANKFURT: TQ42) is pleased to announce the company’s three-week, private beta session to test its first-of-its-kind entertainment platform for sports fans, the FANDOM SPORTS App, was a resounding success. As a result, in effort to finalize the sport application technology, FANDOM SPORTS is seeking qualified investors to raise $150,000, which will contribute to the final development of the app.

The FANDOM SPORTS app is a social entertainment platform dedicated to sports fans of every vertical that will change the way fans interact. The app will alter the social sports landscape by pulling sports passions together into a single social umbrella, providing a community for sports fans to engage with each other and earn real-world rewards.

“We’ve been beta testing the FANDOM SPORTS App internally for a few weeks, and we are nearing the time to share it with our community,” said Henri Holm, CEO of FANDOM SPORTS. “Our goal with these beta users is largely to test and perfect the accuracy of our assumptions, projections and algorithms at scale, before we make the App live. We’re setting out to make sure we build the tools necessary to make the FANDOM SPORTS App better and more suited to its users in this digital age. We look forward to the always-valuable feedback from these users and we are excited to bring additional investors on board.”

Since the initial beta launch, the trial period has been widely successful, generating over 390,000 XP points, 153,000 FANCOINS® earned and over 5,000 Mystery Boxes opened to make thousands of predictions during the NHL and NBA Finals and MLB games from just 300 beta testers. All engagement levels are significantly higher than predicted. The platform’s beta has provided valuable insights that will the strengthen its offerings when the platform launches to the public, during the 2019 NFL Season.

From the results of the beta test, FANDOM SPORTS intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing 2.5 million units at a price of $0.06 per unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $150,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share, for a period of two years, from the date of issuance. This private placement financing will be completed on Thursday July 11, 2019.

The use of proceeds will be used for the completion of the live sports application development and technology integrations for commercial launch. The FANDOM SPORTS app will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store during NFL Season 2019 – and will revolutionize the world of sports fandom.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“Play. Predict. Get Rewarded.” FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment and gaming company “Hell Bent” on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app allows users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The company’s 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform two global apps with one FANCOIN economy for super fans fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

