FanDuel Faceoff New Casual Games Experience Available Today Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announced the launch of FanDuel Faceoff a casual game experience in partnership with Game Taco, the nation's premier skill-based game platform company. FanDuel Faceoff will offer customers the opportunity to play casual games against one another for fun and the chance to win cash ...

