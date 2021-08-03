Elevate Uranium: Carbon-Free Energy

Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX:EL8) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX:EL8) specializes in identifying, exploring and acquiring highly prospective uranium projects in Australia and Namibia. With a management team having more than 60 years of experience in the uranium sector, the company is the largest tenement holder for uranium in Namibia, which is the fourth-highest uranium-producing country in the world as of 2019.

The company’s fully-owned and patented breakthrough U-pgradeTM enables the removal of non-uranium bearing minerals by rejecting more than 95 percent of the mass of mined ore and reduces overall capital and operating expenditures by 50 percent.

Elevate Uranium’s Company Highlights

Elevate Uranium Limited is the largest tenement holder for uranium in Namibia, the fourth-highest uranium-producing country in the world.

Elevate Uranium is actively exploring in Namibia, with recent discoveries including Koppies and Hirabeb.

Elevate Uranium has JORC resources 61 million pounds of uranium in Namibia and 48 million pounds of uranium in Australia.

Elevate Uranium’s fully-owned and patented breakthrough U-pgradeTM beneficiation process has the potential to provide Elevate Uranium with a significant competitive advantage and cost reduction.

The company is backed by a management team with over 60 years of experience in the uranium sector with a proven track record in the exploration and development of various mining projects.