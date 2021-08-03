Elevate Uranium: Carbon-Free Energy
Pia Rivera - August 3rd, 2021
Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX:EL8) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX:EL8) specializes in identifying, exploring and acquiring highly prospective uranium projects in Australia and Namibia. With a management team having more than 60 years of experience in the uranium sector, the company is the largest tenement holder for uranium in Namibia, which is the fourth-highest uranium-producing country in the world as of 2019.
The company’s fully-owned and patented breakthrough U-pgradeTM enables the removal of non-uranium bearing minerals by rejecting more than 95 percent of the mass of mined ore and reduces overall capital and operating expenditures by 50 percent.
Elevate Uranium’s Company Highlights
- Elevate Uranium Limited is the largest tenement holder for uranium in Namibia, the fourth-highest uranium-producing country in the world.
- Elevate Uranium is actively exploring in Namibia, with recent discoveries including Koppies and Hirabeb.
- Elevate Uranium has JORC resources 61 million pounds of uranium in Namibia and 48 million pounds of uranium in Australia.
- Elevate Uranium’s fully-owned and patented breakthrough U-pgradeTM beneficiation process has the potential to provide Elevate Uranium with a significant competitive advantage and cost reduction.
- The company is backed by a management team with over 60 years of experience in the uranium sector with a proven track record in the exploration and development of various mining projects.