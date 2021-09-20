Electric Royalties: Leveraging Growing Demand for Electrification Commodities Through Established Metal Royalty Modeling and Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) takes advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities and critical metals like lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, zinc, cobalt, nickel and copper. Electric Royalties does not operate mines nor needs large and highly specialized teams to carry on their operations. It has a robust commodity portfolio that helps diversify investment and mitigate risk for investors and shareholders.

The company operates a two-tier approach to royalty acquisition. It has a strategic global focus for projects in politically stable jurisdictions with an emphasis on districts with strong legal and mining frameworks.

Electric Royalties’ Company Highlights

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of metal commodities, which benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products and industries like transportation, battery development and energy.

The company is generating revenue from a growing portfolio of 17 royalties focusing predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio in politically stable jurisdictions.

Market research expects electric vehicle sales, battery production and renewable energy generation to increase significantly over the next several years. Demand for valuable commodities necessary for the production of electric vehicles is slated to grow with these trends.

Electric Royalties leverages a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over highly prospective mines and projects that host widespread mineralization of commodities like zinc, lithium, copper, nickel, tin, manganese, vanadium, graphite and cobalt.

The company’s management team brings together an experienced team with decades of expertise in finance, mining, business development and more.