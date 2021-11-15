Drilling Underway At Vranso Project, Burkina Faso

Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to report a 6,000m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme has commenced at the Vranso Project, Burkina Faso. Arrow identified four advanced stage drill-ready prospects within a 20km radius of the Perkoa Zinc Mine (Figure 1 & 2) following a data compilation and integration exercise capturing historical …









Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to report a 6,000m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme has commenced at the Vranso Project, Burkina Faso.

Arrow identified four advanced stage drill-ready prospects within a 20km radius of the Perkoa Zinc Mine (Figure 1 & 2) following a data compilation and integration exercise capturing historical geochemical, geophysical, and geological information covering the 1,300km2 area of the Vranso Project within the gold-bearing Palaeoproterozoic Birimian Greenstone, Burkina Faso (Figure 3)1.

A ~50-hole drill programme has been designed to systematically test for extensive shallow high-grade gold mineralisation at these four prospects:

Dassa Prospect, previous best intersections of 33m @ 1.9g/t Au and 17m @ 3.3g/t Au

Guido Prospect, previous best intersections of 13m @ 4.7g/t Au and 12m @ 1.9g/t Au

Semapoun Prospect, previous best intersections of 4m @ 12.5g/t Au and 6m @ 3.7g/t Au

Bantole Prospect, previous best intersections of 4m @ >25g/t Au and 4m @ 1.6g/t Au

Read the full ASX release here.

“This article includes content from Arrow Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.”