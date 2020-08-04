DGTL Holdings: Empowering Innovation through Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL.P) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL.P) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is an investment company focused on acquiring and developing technology-driven companies in order to help them achieve commercialization. DGTL Holdings is currently focused on opportunities in the artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital advertising industries. Within the digital advertising space, DGTL believes the emergence of social media has placed increased importance on data analysis and management tools.

DGTL Holdings aims to become a leader in the incubation and business acceleration space, with a particular interest in emerging technologies related to digital media and advertising. The online advertising market was valued at US$304 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to reach US$982.82 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6 percent according to projections by Mordor Intelligence.

DGTL Holdings’ company highlights include the following:

Working to develop a portfolio of technology companies in emerging markets including adtech, artificial intelligence and machine learning

Online advertising market valued at US$304 billion in 2019, expected to reach US$982.82 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.6 percent

Offering accelerator growth services such as consulting, recruitment, strategic advisement, and corporate development

Qualifying acquisition, #Hashoff, provides content management services including advertising, tracking, analytics, optimization and more

#IAM search platform is capable of indexing over 10 billion pieces of content

Create marketplace uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to connect content creators with brands and advertisement companies

Approximately 57 million US workers were part of the gig economy in 2018 according to data collected by Upwork

Approximately 25.8 million issued and outstanding shares as of June 2020, with over 15 million escrowed or restricted

Click here to connect with DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL.P) and to request an investor presentation.