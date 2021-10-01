DGTL Holdings receives management cease trade order

DGTL Holdings Inc. announces that its application to its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“NP 12-203”) has been granted.









DGTL Holdings Inc. (“DGTL” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGTL), (OTCQB:DGTHF), (Frankfurt: A2QB0L) announces that its application to its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“NP 12-203”) has been granted.

As announced on September 24th, 2021, the MCTO application for was made due to unforeseen delays in the filing of the Company’s Annual Audited Financial Statements and Management Disclosure & Analysis for the year ended May 31, 2020 (the “Default”). The delays are due, in part, to the integration of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, the complexity of the acquisition transaction, and various delays and cross border travel restrictions caused by Covid-19 which collectively resulted in the Company not having adequate time and resources available to complete the audit in the allotted time. The Company is working diligently with its auditor, Baker Tilly WM LLP, to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade in the Company’s securities. The MCTO only restricts the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer from trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, while management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy, until such time as these statements have been filed. As previously announced, the Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 until all filings and defaults have been remedied.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol “DGTL”.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

