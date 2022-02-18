Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Engagement Labs Inc. and DGTL Holdings Inc. announced today that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Engagement Labs held Monday, February 14, 2022 over 98% of the votes cast on the proposed Plan of Arrangement between Engagement Labs and DGTL Holdings voted in favour of the Arrangement. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a Final Order on February 16, 2022 allowing the Arrangement ...

- Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs") and DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL Holdings") announced today that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Engagement Labs held Monday, February 14, 2022 over 98% of the votes cast on the proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Engagement Labs and DGTL Holdings voted in favour of the Arrangement. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued a Final Order on February 16, 2022 allowing the Arrangement to proceed. Engagement Labs and DGTL Holdings are in the process of filing final documentation with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") in order to give effect to the merger for trading purposes. Upon confirmation from the TSX-V that the additional common shares of DGTL ("DGTL Holdings Shares") issuable to Engagement Labs Shareholders may be issued, the outstanding common shares of Engagement Labs ("Engagement Labs Shares") will be exchanged for DGTL Holdings Shares on the basis of one DGTL Holdings Share for every 8.803 Engagement Labs Share held. It is anticipated that the Engagement Labs Shares will be delisted from the TSX-V following the completion of the Arrangement, which the parties anticipate will occur on February 25, 2022 . Shareholders of Engagement Labs will be required to file a Letter of Transmittal with Computershare Investor Services Inc. in order to receive the DGTL Holdings Shares to which they are entitled. Registered shareholders received the Letter of Transmittal by mail. Shareholders that hold their Engagement Labs Shares through an intermediary (i.e., broker) should contact their broker for to confirm that the DGTL Holdings Shares issued in exchange for their Engagement Labs Shares have been deposited into their brokerage account. Shareholders should allow three business days from the delisting date to confirm the deposit of such shares. Registered Engagement Labs Shareholders requiring assistance to exchange their Engagement Labs Shares for DGTL Holdings Shares may contact Computershare for assistance at 1800-564-6253.

About DGTL

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com .

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands , The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc. Learn more by visiting: https://dgtlinc.com/technology .

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com .

Contact – DGTL Holdings

John Belfontaine , Director
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Contact – Engagement Labs

Vanessa Lontoc
Email: vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com
Phone: +1 (732) 846-6800

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the parties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing and closing of the proposed transaction, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, and expectations of future plans and benefits.

Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" , "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" , "believes", or variations or comparable language of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the parties to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which parties will operate in the future, including anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, delays or failure to obtain the required approvals; competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; litigation or challenges to the proposed transaction; operations and expansion of Engagement Labs and DGTL's operations being consistent with current expectations and plans, including without limitation litigation risks, regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability), changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations, delays, suspension and technical challenges associated with capital projects, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility, competition, loss of key employees, additional funding requirements. Although the parties believe their expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the parties to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Engagement Labs' business; the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed transaction; the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the arrangement agreement; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the DGTL Shares to be issued in connection with the transaction; and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. Although the parties have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by the parties, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any disposition, monetization, merger, acquisition, other business combination or other transaction that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of operating environment. The parties do not intend or undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Digital media and marketing technologies are constantly evolving, with social media apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube experiencing growth, especially during the pandemic and with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence. Influencer marketing also thrived in 2020, and the industry is expected to grow to US$13.8 billion in 2021, which shows how powerful social media marketing has become. For investors looking into this space, established digital marketing companies that know how to work with social media are an impressive proposition.

DGTL Reports New $200,000 USD Campaign for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Reports New $200,000 USD Campaign for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

Latest Client Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing in New York State, Focused on NYC Area

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The 30-day campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 USD and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting brand services becoming live for active users across the state of New York, USA.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

DGTL Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Total Proceeds of $1,068,000 Satisfies Key Condition in Closing of the Proposed Merger with Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced private placement offering of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") and closing of its first tranche (the "First Tranche", together with the Final Tranche, the "Offering") on December 7, 2021. Under the Final Tranche, the Company issued 38 Subscription Receipts at an offering price of $1,000 per Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $38,000, bringing the total number of Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the Offering to 1,068 for aggregate total gross proceeds of $1,068,000. The completion of the Offering, satisfied a key condition to closing in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) ("EL") dated August 11, 2021, as amended (the "Arrangement").

The gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Subscription Receipt Proceeds") are held by Garfinkle Biderman LLP ("Garfinkle"), in its capacity as subscription receipt agent, pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement entered into between DGTL and Garfinkle. Upon the satisfaction and/or waiver of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") each Subscription Receipt will automatically be converted into a $1,000 principal amount Convertible Debenture (as defined below) and the Subscription Receipt Proceeds will be released. The Escrow Release Conditions shall include, without limitation, the completion of the Arrangement pursuant to a plan of arrangement and the delivery by DGTL of a notice to Garfinkle confirming such condition has been met.

The Convertible Debentures will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.00% payable in arrears in equal installments semi-annually. The Convertible Debentures will mature two years following the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (the "Maturity Date") as will be further set out in debenture certificates to be issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts. The principal amount of the Convertible Debenture will be convertible at the holder's option into common shares of DGTL (the "Conversion Shares") at any time prior to the Maturity Date at a conversion price of $0.30 per Conversion Share. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), in lieu of paying any interest accrued and payable in respect of the Convertible Debentures, DGTL may elect to settle such interest in Conversion Shares.

In connection with the Offering, the Company is required to pay finder's fees to eligible finders comprised of an aggregate of $49,000 in cash, and such cash finder's fees form part of the Subscription Receipt Proceeds and will be released to the finders upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, and DGTL will issue 81,659 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of DGTL at a price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months following the date on which the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The Subscription Receipts and any underlying securities issued pursuant to the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date hereof.

ARRANGEMENT UPDATE

EL is in the process of preparing a joint information circular with DGTL in connection with their annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 14, 2022, to approve, among other items, the Arrangement.

ABOUT DGTL

DGTL acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the TSXV as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff LLC owns an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) platform built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff empowers global brands by identifying, scoring, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for global brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff recently launched version 2.0 compatible for video-based applications (e.g. TikTok) and for conversion of social content to web advertisements via programmatic DSP distribution platforms.

Hashoff's active key customer portfolio includes DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Dunkin Brands, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Philippines Airlines, and channel partners Veritone, Centro, Wideout AQA, etc. Past clients are Nestle, Post Holdings Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Novartis, etc.Learn more at https://dgtlinc.com/technology.[i]

CONTACTS - DGTL

John Belfontaine, Director
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the satisfaction of closing conditions including, without limitation: (i) the ability of DGTL to complete the Escrow Release Conditions and (ii) the completion other closing conditions, including, without limitation, obtaining certain consents and TSXV approvals, the operation and performance of the DGTL and EL businesses in the ordinary course until closing of the Arrangement and compliance by DGTL and EL with various covenants contained in the arrangement agreement. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding DGTL and EL, including expected growth, results of operations, performance, continued approval of DGTL's and EL's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities, including the TSXV, and industry trends. While DGTL considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of DGTL and EL to implement their business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, the inability of DGTL to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions; the inability of DGTL and EL to obtain the necessary approvals, including TSXV approval; the inability of DGTL and EL to complete the other with various covenants contained in the arrangement agreement; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. DGTL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This news release has been approved by the board of directors of DGTL. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in DGTL's public filings and material change reports that will be filed in respect of the Arrangement which are and will be available on SEDAR.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs NYSE Listed CPG Brand as New Key Account

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs NYSE Listed CPG Brand as New Key Account

Part of a $1.25M Open Purchase Order from a Strategic Channel Partner Latest Signing of NYSE Listed Brand Supports Continued Customer Diversification Initial Campaign Focused on Video Based Content via Hashoff 2.0 for TikTok

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new managed service contract with a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $8 Billion. This new client specializes in e-commerce of premium eye wear products via a range of online portals and supports client diversification as the latest new account from an open $1,250,000M purchase order from a strategic partner.

DGTL Holdings Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing

DGTL Holdings Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), today announced the closing of a first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced private placement offering of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts"). Under the First Tranche, the Company issued 1,030 Subscription Receipts at an offering price of $1,000 per Subscription Receipts, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The completion of the First Tranche satisfied a key condition to closing in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Engagement Labs Inc. ("EL") dated August 11, 2021, as amended.

The gross proceeds of the First Tranche (the "Subscription Receipt Proceeds") are held by Garfinkle Biderman LLP ("Garfinkle"), in its capacity as subscription receipt agent, pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement entered into between DGTL and Garfinkle. Upon the satisfaction and/or waiver of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") each Subscription Receipt will automatically be converted into a $1,000 principal amount Convertible Debenture (as defined below) and the Subscription Receipt Proceeds will be released. The Escrow Release Conditions shall include, without limitation, the completion of the DGTL's previously announced acquisition of EL pursuant to a plan of arrangement and the delivery by DGTL of a notice to Garfinkle confirming such condition has been met.

DGTL Holdings Announces Update on Arrangement Agreement with Engagement Labs and Concurrent Financing

DGTL Holdings Announces Update on Arrangement Agreement with Engagement Labs and Concurrent Financing

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL") is pleased to announce that further to its joint press release with Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) ("EL") dated August 12, 2021, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of their arrangement agreement dated August 11, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement") relating to DGTL's acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of EL pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

Under the terms of an amending agreement executed on November 29, 2021, the parties have agreed to extend the deadline for completing the Arrangement to March 31, 2022, to reduce the size of the financing (the "Concurrent Financing") that DGTL must complete as a condition to closing to C$1,000,000 (the "Financing Condition"), and to extend the deadline for the completion of the Concurrent Financing to December 15, 2021. The parties have committed to using their commercially reasonable efforts to complete the Arrangement by mid-February 2022.

