Engagement Labs Inc. and DGTL Holdings Inc. announced today that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Engagement Labs held Monday, February 14, 2022 over 98% of the votes cast on the proposed Plan of Arrangement between Engagement Labs and DGTL Holdings voted in favour of the Arrangement. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a Final Order on February 16, 2022 allowing the Arrangement ...

DGTL:CA