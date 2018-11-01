Denali Therapeutics Announces Broad Collaboration with Sanofi to Develop RIPK1 Inhibitors

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will collaborate with Sanofi on the development of multiple RIPK1 inhibitor molecules with the potential to treat a range of neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases. As quoted in the press release: The two lead molecules … Continued









Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will collaborate with Sanofi on the development of multiple RIPK1 inhibitor molecules with the potential to treat a range of neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases.

As quoted in the press release:

The two lead molecules DNL747 and DNL758 target a critical signaling protein known as the receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) in the TNF receptor pathway, which regulates inflammation and cell death in tissues throughout the body. The companies plan to study DNL747 in Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis, and DNL758 in systemic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will make an upfront cash payment to Denali of $125 million, with future development and commercial milestone payments that could exceed $1 billion. Sanofi and Denali will share commercial profits and losses from DNL747 in the U.S. and China equally, while Denali will receive a royalty from Sanofi for other territories for DNL747 and worldwide for DNL758.

