De Grey Finds Further Impressive Thick and High Grade Gold at Hemi

De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) announced further outstanding results from follow up aircore drilling at the newly discovered Hemi gold prospect.

Highlights are as follows:

Additional thick and high-grade gold mineralisation intersected on section A consolidates a significant 30m wide gold zone to 130 meters depth, open in all directions.

44 meters at 5.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 40 meters in BWAC320, including 13 meters at 8.8g/t

46 meters at 6.6g/t gold from 92 meters in BWAC321, including 21 meters at 8.3g/t

Results correlate strongly with previously announced results on 6 Feb 2020, including:

24 meters at 7.5g/t gold from 126 meters in BWAC315, including 18 meters at 8.6g/t (EOH)

49 meters at 3.7g/t gold from 65 meters in BWAC309, including 18 meters at 6.6g/t 36m at 4.0g/t from 39 meters in BWAC245, including 11 meters at 8.9g/t

Andy Beckwith, technical director, commented:

These are stunning results – high grade, thick and consistent. Clearly, drilling below this zone and the mineralisation on section B are two key high priority RC targets. We are looking forward to receiving the remaining aircore drilling results and re-commencing drilling activities now the cyclone has dissipated.

