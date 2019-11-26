De Grey Expands Drill Program at Mallina
Priscila Barrera - November 26th, 2019
De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) announced that a focused drilling program has commenced at Mallina with 1 diamond rig and 2 RC rigs operating.
Highlights:
- Resource extension drilling campaign has commenced.
- Recent drilling and a detailed geological review confirm the potential for near surface (<100m) high grade mineralisation to extend along strike and at depth.
- Examples of the broad nature of near surface gold mineralisation include:
56m @ 3.0g/t from 14m in MLRC214D (incl 30m @ 5.3g/t from 34m)
22m @ 4.1g/t Au from 9m in MLAC037 (incl 7m @ 11.6g/t Au from 23m) and
14m @ 4.9g/t Au from 36m in MLAC037 (incl 9m @ 7.0g/t Au from 37m)
16m @ 3.0g.t Au from 32m in MLRC215 (incl 6m @ 4.7g/t Au from 42m)
28m @ 2.3g/t Au from 41m in MLAC052 (incl 2m @ 9.6g/t Au from 63m)
Mineralisation is now present over +7km strike length with incomplete, shallow
(<100m) drilling to date testing less than 3 km of the system
- +10,000m RC and diamond drilling (1 DD rig, 2RC rigs) scheduled to be completed by
mid-December.
