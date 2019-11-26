Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

De Grey Expands Drill Program at Mallina

- November 26th, 2019

De Grey Mining announced that a focused drilling program has commenced at Mallina with 1 diamond rig and 2 RC rigs operating.

De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) announced that a focused drilling program has commenced at Mallina with 1 diamond rig and 2 RC rigs operating.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights:

  • Resource extension drilling campaign has commenced.
  • Recent drilling and a detailed geological review confirm the potential for near surface (<100m) high grade mineralisation to extend along strike and at depth.
  • Examples of the broad nature of near surface gold mineralisation include:
    56m @ 3.0g/t from 14m in MLRC214D (incl 30m @ 5.3g/t from 34m)
    22m @ 4.1g/t Au from 9m in MLAC037 (incl 7m @ 11.6g/t Au from 23m) and
    14m @ 4.9g/t Au from 36m in MLAC037 (incl 9m @ 7.0g/t Au from 37m)
    16m @ 3.0g.t Au from 32m in MLRC215 (incl 6m @ 4.7g/t Au from 42m)
    28m @ 2.3g/t Au from 41m in MLAC052 (incl 2m @ 9.6g/t Au from 63m)
    Mineralisation is now present over +7km strike length with incomplete, shallow
    (<100m) drilling to date testing less than 3 km of the system
  • +10,000m RC and diamond drilling (1 DD rig, 2RC rigs) scheduled to be completed by
    mid-December.

Click here for the full text release

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Gold Stocks in Western Australia
How to Start Australian Gold Investing
Western Australia’s Pilbara Gold Rush
De Grey to Expand Pilbara Gold Project

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *