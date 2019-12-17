Australia

Core Completes Strategic Acquisition of New Lithium Project

- December 17th, 2019

Australian lithium developer Core Lithium announced the strategic acquisition of a new lithium project in the Northern Territory.

As quoted in the press release:

Core’s Managing Director Stephen Biggins commented: “Core’s recent discussions with a number of large lithium consumers at various levels within the electric vehicle and lithium battery supply chain suggest that world needs to heavily invest in new lithium supply if car manufacturers are going to achieve the EV production and emission goals demanded by consumers and governments in the near future.

“Not only is there strong recognition of Core’s capability to deliver high-quality lithium, at a competitive-cost to the car manufacturing industry, but it can achieve that from a capital efficient, sustainable and transparent sourced near Darwin.

“Core is positioning the Company and the NT to be an important long-term lithium supplier in northern Australia.”

