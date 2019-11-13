Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Corazon Mining Preparing to Drill at Lynn Lake Project

- November 13th, 2019

Corazon Mining announced upcoming plans for its Manitoba-based Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project. 

Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) announced upcoming plans for its Manitoba-based Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project. The company said it has identified a number of high-priority drill targets and will start drilling as soon as possible.

As quoted in the press release:

  • Several prospective areas have been identified for drill testing, including extensions to historic mines and geophysical targets analogous to known, mined mineralisation
  • Priority targets will focus on potential near surface mineralisation and compelling conceptual targets
  • Drilling planned to commence this month – drilling permits granted and drilling contractor engaged

Click here to read the full Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Despite Slower Revenues, Financials Steady for Canadian Solar
Medical Cannabis Plays Chase Investor Interest Amid Downturn
Cronos, Aleafia Health Slump Following Q3 Reports
Organigram Drops Dramatically After Q4 Projections

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *