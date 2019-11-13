Corazon Mining Preparing to Drill at Lynn Lake Project
Charlotte McLeod - November 13th, 2019
Corazon Mining announced upcoming plans for its Manitoba-based Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project.
Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) announced upcoming plans for its Manitoba-based Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project. The company said it has identified a number of high-priority drill targets and will start drilling as soon as possible.
As quoted in the press release:
- Several prospective areas have been identified for drill testing, including extensions to historic mines and geophysical targets analogous to known, mined mineralisation
- Priority targets will focus on potential near surface mineralisation and compelling conceptual targets
- Drilling planned to commence this month – drilling permits granted and drilling contractor engaged
Click here to read the full Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) press release.