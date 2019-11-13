Corazon Mining Preparing to Drill at Lynn Lake Project

Corazon Mining announced upcoming plans for its Manitoba-based Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project.









Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) announced upcoming plans for its Manitoba-based Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project. The company said it has identified a number of high-priority drill targets and will start drilling as soon as possible.

As quoted in the press release:

Several prospective areas have been identified for drill testing, including extensions to historic mines and geophysical targets analogous to known, mined mineralisation

Priority targets will focus on potential near surface mineralisation and compelling conceptual targets

Drilling planned to commence this month – drilling permits granted and drilling contractor engaged

