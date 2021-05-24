Contakt World Secures Honorable Mention in World Changing Ideas Awards 2021

Contakt World, a technology and media company focused on improving community health, secures an honorable mention slot in the 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.









Contakt World, a technology and media company focused on improving community health, secures an honorable mention slot in the field of software in the 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.

The company’s patent-pending technology — which was built with input from public health agencies — works to bridge the gap between public health agencies and the public. The company’s digitally driven approach tackles public health programs involving pandemic response, vaccine distribution and case management.

Contakt World focuses on making sure their information and technology reach marginalized populations who might lack access to the latest smartphones. Its combination of robust research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships primes the company for economic growth and expansive reach.

The World Changing Ideas Awards 2021 is an initiative of Fast Company that aims to honor businesses and organizations creating change in the world. This year, 34 winners were chosen among the 3,000 entries that reflect works to help fight the pandemic and support people during the crisis.

