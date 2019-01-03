Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on MANIFEST Clinical Trial of CPI-0610

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today provided an update on progress in the MANIFEST Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis (MF). As quoted in the press release: As of December 10, 2018, each of the first four ruxolitinib-resistant second-line MF patients … Continued

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today provided an update on progress in the MANIFEST Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis (MF).

As quoted in the press release:

As of December 10, 2018, each of the first four ruxolitinib-resistant second-line MF patients in MANIFEST remained on study. The two patients treated with a combination of CPI-0610 and ruxolitinib (i.e., CPI-0610 added onto existing treatment with ruxolitinib) have been treated for over 16 months. The two patients treated with CPI-0610 monotherapy have been treated for over 12 months. Each of the four patients has shown a reduction in spleen volume and improved hemoglobin levels. One of the combination therapy patients was transfusion dependent before therapy and converted to being transfusion independent after CPI-0610 was added to the patient’s regimen. As of our data cutoff, this patient’s response has persisted free of transfusions for over 52 weeks. Additionally, bone marrow biopsies before and after treatment were analyzed for the two patients on monotherapy, and both demonstrated a one-grade improvement in bone marrow fibrosis score as well as associated improvements in hemoglobin and platelets. Taken together, these results suggest that CPI-0610 may be modifying the underlying course of the disease in these ruxolitinib-resistant MF patients.

The Company has now opened 16 clinical trial sites in the U.S., Canada, and E.U. and enrolled 18 patients in MANIFEST. Only one patient has discontinued treatment, which was due to a non-drug-related serious adverse event. The recommended Phase 2 dose of CPI-0610 in the MANIFEST study is 125 mg once daily (may be titrated up), which is below the maximum tolerated dose of 225 mg once daily.