Biotech

Investing News

Cellectar Granted Japanese Patent for CLR 131

- December 11th, 2018

Cellectar Biosciences (Nasdaq:CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted treatments for cancer, announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted the patent titled “Phospholipid Analogs as Diapeutic Agents and Methods of Use Thereof” with application number 2016135920. As quoted in the press release: The patent provides composition of … Continued

Cellectar Biosciences (Nasdaq:CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted treatments for cancer, announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted the patent titled “Phospholipid Analogs as Diapeutic Agents and Methods of Use Thereof” with application number 2016135920.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent provides composition of matter and use protection for the company’s proprietary phospholipid ether (PLE) analogs and specifically CLR 131 in breast, brain, leukemias and a variety of other cancers.

“Certain cancers such as pediatric lymphomas and leukemias have a higher prevalence in Asia and represent unmet need both within and outside the region,” said Jim Caruso, president and chief executive officer of Cellectar Biosciences. “The issuance of this patent enhances our growing intellectual property portfolio in this strategically important market and provides incremental value to CLR 131 and our PLE delivery franchise.”

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks are a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Portion of ProSTAR Clinical Trial in Patients
Kiniksa Announces Rilonacept Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data and Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial
Aravive Biologics Initiates Phase 1b Portion of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-S6-500 in Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
MyoKardia Reports Positive Data from Phase 1b Single-Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of MYK-491

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *