Cellectar Granted Japanese Patent for CLR 131

Cellectar Biosciences (Nasdaq:CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted treatments for cancer, announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted the patent titled “Phospholipid Analogs as Diapeutic Agents and Methods of Use Thereof” with application number 2016135920.

As quoted in the press release:

The patent provides composition of matter and use protection for the company’s proprietary phospholipid ether (PLE) analogs and specifically CLR 131 in breast, brain, leukemias and a variety of other cancers. “Certain cancers such as pediatric lymphomas and leukemias have a higher prevalence in Asia and represent unmet need both within and outside the region,” said Jim Caruso, president and chief executive officer of Cellectar Biosciences. “The issuance of this patent enhances our growing intellectual property portfolio in this strategically important market and provides incremental value to CLR 131 and our PLE delivery franchise.”

