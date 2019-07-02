Captor Capital: Vertically-Integrated Cannabis in the US

Captor Capital (CSE:CPTR,FWB:NMV,OTCQX:CPTRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Captor Capital (CSE:CPTR,FWB:NMV,OTCQX:CPTRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

Captor Capital is a multi-state cannabis investment company operating in the United States in order to acquire and enable cannabis companies at all levels of the supply chain. The company provides recreational and medical cannabis products through its subsidiary dispensaries in California, giving Captor Capital access to North America’s largest cannabis market. The company is also pursuing cultivation, manufacturing and extraction facilities in California and Michigan.

Through its subsidiary, I-5 Holdings, Captor Capital is currently generating revenue at two Chai-branded dispensaries located in California. The company has also signed an LOI for a third dispensary to be located in Santa Barbara County, which is expected to offer a delivery service in addition to its brick and mortar retail operations. In order to expand its footprint in the United States, Captor Capital has also entered into a joint venture agreement with Green Buddha Group LLC, which has received a license to operate 20 dispensaries in the state.

Captor Capital’s company highlights include the following:

Captor is active across the North American cannabis market, an industry projected to grow past $47.3 billion within a decade.

Captor is operating in California, where the cannabis market is expected to generate $50 billion by 2026

Michigan cannabis market to generate up to $1.7 billion in annual revenue over the next few years.

After averaging USD $3-mil in annual revenue, Chai Cannabis stores are projected to generate up to US$10 million in revenue annually

Santa Cruz dispensary generates over US$700,000 per month in sales.

Castroville dispensary to generate approximately US$5.5 million in gross revenues with an adjusted EBITDA of 25 percent.

Acquiring third dispensary in Santa Barbara County, California.

MainStem has sold over 6.5 million products to over 3000 customers and has over 10,000 SKUs.

Mellow Extracts has US$500,000 per month in pending ongoing orders.

Acquiring California extraction facility that will be able to generate approximately US$45 million in revenue annually.

Acquiring 20 retail locations, a 325,000-square-foot cultivation facility and a manufacturing, processing and extraction facility in Michigan.

Click here to see the educational profile for Captor Capital and to request an investor presentation.