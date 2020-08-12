CanAlaska Uranium: Targeting Uranium Projects in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV, OTCQB:CVVUF) has been featured in a sponsored report on the company.









The article provides an overview of CanAlaska Uranium and its projects in both Manitoba and Saskatchewan. CanAlaska Uranium currently controls 9 uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, covering a total of 132,300 hectares. The company also controls 25,000 hectares of base metals projects located in Manitoba and British Columbia.

According to the report, CanAlaska Uranium’s flagship West McArthur project has significant potential, partially due to the company’s joint venture agreement on the project with major uranium producers Cameco. The West McArthur project has also seen considerable exploration to date, which eResearch believes could speak to the size of the deposit. “$25 million was spent on exploration by Mitsubishi before they retrenched from the region. Drill results illustrate a large halo of mineralization extending to surface and highlight grades of 5% and 8% U3O8 indicating the potential of a large-scale feeder zone,” stated the report.

