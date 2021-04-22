CanAlaska Uranium Offers a High Investment Leverage Potential

Uraniumletter International, an international independent information and advice bulletin for uranium resource investments, recently featured CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF) highlighting its high investment leverage potential.









Uraniumletter International, an international independent information and advice bulletin for uranium resource investments, recently featured CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF) focusing on its high investment leverage potential.

The investment alert considered CanAlaska’s deal with D Block Discoveries (“DBD”), a private company wholly owned by Ore Group to allow BDB to earn up to 100% interest in CanAlaska’s 100%-owned 4,368 hectares Manibridge Nickel Project in Manitoba, Canada. The agreement will be composed of three option stages to a total interest earned of 100% over a time line of 36 months embraces a total cash payment of $ 180.000, DBD shares issued of 6.5 million and exploration expenditures of $ 4.0 million. The Manibridge Nickel Project in the Thompson Nickel Belt is recognized as the 5th largest and 3rd highest-grade sulphide nickel belt in the world.

“Considering the progress made on the West McArthur Project and the Company’s highly prospective project portfolio located in the best mining jurisdictions Saskatchewan and Manitoba, in conjunction with the profitable deal on the Thompson Nickel Belt, CanAlaska, in my view, offers a high investment leverage potential. As a result, I have increased my 2021 price target from C$ 1.00 to C1.20,” the article further stated.

