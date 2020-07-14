Canada Nickel: Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel Sulfide Projects

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s base metals channel.

Canada Nickel is a resource development company targeting the next generation of exploration projects across Canada, including the company’s flagship Crawford nickel–cobalt PGM project. The Crawford project is located in Ontario’s historic Timmins mining camp, which also hosts critical resource infrastructure including the Kidd Creek Mill and Hoyle smelter and refinery.

The Crawford nickel-cobalt project hosts nickel and cobalt-bearing deposits that the company believes are similar to the Dumont Nickel deposit, one of the world’s largest nickel-sulfide deposits. In February 2020, Canada Nickel filed its maiden resource on the Crawford nickel-cobalt sulfide project including a measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31 percent nickel, 0.013 percent cobalt, and 0.038 g/t palladium and platinum.

Canada Nickel’s company highlights include the following;

Maiden resource at Crawford contains a measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31 percent nickel, 0.013 percent cobalt, and 0.038 g/t palladium and platinum

Commenced a PEA on the Crawford nickel-cobalt-sulfide project with Ausenco Engineering Canada as the lead study consultant

Initial resource at Crawford ranks as one of the 12-largest nickel sulfide resources in the world

Crawford nickel-cobalt-sulfide project is located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, home to a 100-year mining history

Timmins mining camp hosts all major infrastructure nearby, including the Kidd Metallurgical Site

Nickel demand expected to be driven by use in electric batteries, projected to represent 15-20 percent of nickel demand by 2029 according to Roskill

4,909-hectare Crawford Annex property acquired in March 2020, giving Canada Nickel access to five additional Crawford targets

