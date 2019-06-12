BrainChip Released Neural Network Conversion Technology

BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN), neural network technology company announced that it has launched its neural network converter. This technology allows existing neural networks to be converted into spiking neural networks, which also integrates time into their system. As quoted in the press release: This unified flow represents the world’s first commercially available development environment enabling both … Continued









BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN), neural network technology company announced that it has launched its neural network converter. This technology allows existing neural networks to be converted into spiking neural networks, which also integrates time into their system.

As quoted in the press release:

This unified flow represents the world’s first commercially available development environment enabling both CNN and SNN implementations on the same hardware device while maintaining the inherent performance and power benefits of event-based neural networks. Users can achieve higher performance with a native SNN and faster time-to-market by using the CNN to SNN converter and the ADE. The new CNN to SNN conversion flow is designed for ease of use and utilizes standard text files. Users can implement many CNN architectures targeted at edge applications such as image processing, anomaly detection, ADAS, robotics, and key word spotting. The conversion maintains near full accuracy with increased performance while eliminating neural network computational overhead. Post-conversion, the entire network is executed within the neural fabric of the Akida chip, which means that the host computational requirements of the neural network are eliminated. The host delivers the data to the chip and retrieves the results.

