Bonanza Gold Grades in Final Drill Holes at Menzies

Kingwest Resources (ASX:KWR) is pleased to provide a summary of the 2019 drilling results at the Menzies gold project.

As quoted in the press release:

Kingwest CEO Ed Turner commented that “the first modern focused test for further high-grade underground mineralisation, for which the Menzies gold field is famous, has been very successful in delivering high grade gold at every target area tested. This places our company on an exciting platform going forward. Our team is very excited by the prospect of targeting possible extensions to the known high-grade shoots early in the new year once we have had time to properly digest these results. In addition, we have many asyet untested prospects that also deserve attention. The Menzies gold field is well located on the Goldfields Highway and is serviced by abundant water and power and close to several gold processing plants. These factors could potentially facilitate the rapid and low capital cost development of a high-grade mining operation.”

