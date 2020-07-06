Bold Ventures: Advancing Gold and Base Metals Projects in Ontario

Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Bold Ventures is a Canadian resource and development company working to advance its precious metals and base metals projects in Ontario, Canada. The company currently owns three gold projects located in northwestern Ontario in addition to a number of land claims located around Ontario’s “Ring Of Fire”. Bold Ventures has secured an earn-in agreement with subsidiary Dundee Corporation that gives Bold Ventures the option to purchase 100 percent of the project claims at the company’s Ring Of Fire project.

In addition to the Ring Of Fire project, Bold Ventures currently earns 100 percent interest in both the Farwell gold and base metals project and the Wilcorp gold project. The company also owns a 50 percent interest in the Traxxin gold project. Bold Ventures carries a 10 percent interest in the Black Horse Chromite Resource and a 40 percent working interest in “all other metals” within the Koper Lake project. Moving forward, the company has the option to acquire an additional 10 percent carried interest in the chromite and another 40 percent working interest in “all other metals” located at the Koper Lake project.

Bold Ventures’ company highlights include the following:

Bold Ventures team features technical advisors and experts with over 175 years of combined experience, including Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee Mac Watson

Portfolio of polymetallic projects provides Bold Ventures with diverse exposure to a number of commodities including gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and chromite

Interpretation of exploration surveys conducted on the Farwell property have revealed three target areas, the Tundra Gold Horizon, the Koala Gold Area and the Farwell Sulphide Zone

2016 Traxxin Gold discovery and 2017/18 diamond drilling outlined significant gold mineralization and was acquired in a joint venture with a local First Nation

Social licence is a high priority with Bold Ventures management.

Ontario ranked 2nd-most friendly province in Canada according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Survey of Mining Companies Bold Ventures’ Farwell Project

Click here to connect with Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) and to request an investor presentation.