Blue Moon Mining: Advanced Zinc-Silver Deposit in Western USA

Blue Moon Mining (TSXV:MOON,OTC Pink:BMOOF) recognizes the potential of the Blue Moon asset through its 100 percent owned advanced-stage flagship project Blue Moon zinc-silver project in California, USA. Blue Moon was a past-producing silver-zinc mine under Hecla and has since then been owned by majors such as Boliden, Imperial Metals and even Barrick. It also holds the Yava project in Yukon, which shares known metal occurrences between uppermost felsic volcanic rocks of the greenstone belt overlying sedimentary rocks at the Hackett River occurrence and the Musk.

Blue Moon Mining expects big things in 2021, including an extensive drilling campaign towards the end of the year. “We think we’ve identified some really exciting opportunities where we think we could potentially double or triple this resource, which is huge,” McGrath commented.

Blue Moon Mining’s Company Highlights

Blue Moon Mining is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing mineral exploration projects in highly-prospective jurisdictions across North America.

The company’s flagship Blue Moon project is an advanced stage, drill-ready and polymetallic VMS deposit. Indicated metallurgy points to recovery up to 95 percent for zinc and copper and 65 to 70 percent for silver and gold.

The Blue Moon project leverages remarkable existing infrastructure and historical past exploration, dating back to the original California gold rush.

The Yava project in Nunavut Territory, Canada, has approximately 1.3 million tons in estimated resources. Present mineral grades measure 4.96 percent zinc, 1.03 percent copper and 3.4 oz/t silver.

Blue Moon Mining’s share structure consists of management and HNW retail interests, with most shares distributed amongst public investors.