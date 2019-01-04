Biogen and Skyhawk Therapeutics Announce Agreement to Develop Novel Small Molecule RNA Splicing Modifiers

Biogen (Nasdaq:BIIB) and Skyhawk Therapeutics announced a strategic collaboration in which the companies will leverage Skyhawk’s SkySTAR™ technology platform with the goal of discovering innovative small molecule treatments for patients with neurological diseases. As quoted in the press release: The agreement grants Biogen an exclusive license to worldwide intellectual property rights on research-stage therapeutic candidates for … Continued









Biogen (Nasdaq:BIIB) and Skyhawk Therapeutics announced a strategic collaboration in which the companies will leverage Skyhawk’s SkySTAR™ technology platform with the goal of discovering innovative small molecule treatments for patients with neurological diseases.

As quoted in the press release:

The agreement grants Biogen an exclusive license to worldwide intellectual property rights on research-stage therapeutic candidates for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and additional neurological disorders. As part of the agreement, Skyhawk received an upfront payment of $74 million from Biogen and may receive potential future milestone payments and royalties. A portion of the upfront payment will be allocated to future research services, with the remainder expensed in the first quarter of 2019 as research and development. “Skyhawk’s platform offers a powerful approach to target neurological conditions using selective RNA-modulating small molecules, creating exciting possibilities for potential new therapies,” said Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development at Biogen. “This collaboration exemplifies Biogen’s commitment to joining forces with innovative companies with the goal of improving the lives of patients living with neurological diseases.”

