Big News Roundup: Algold Reports High-Grade Results, Komet Reports Record Gold Sales in Q1, American CuMo Receives Positive Results from Independent Updated PEA, Canada Carbon Receives First 2 Favorable Court Decisions, Nemaska Concludes a USD150M Streaming Agreement

Following a few weeks of volatility, this week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) remained relatively flat, as investors moved past concerns linked to international conflicts and trade tariffs. The energy and materials industries also contributed to growth in the market. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), saw parallel growth, recovering the losses faced in the last two weeks.

Precious

Base Metals

Critical Metals

Energy

Industrial

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

This article is updated each week. Please scroll up for the most recent information.

April 6: Big News Roundup: Wallbridge Enters into Agreements to Sell 10,870 ounces of gold at CAD$1720; Telson Mining Corporation Announces Positive PEA for Campo Morado; Canyon Copper Stakes 3,562 Hectares at Bootleg Lake Property

Following the trend from the last few weeks, this week the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) remained volatile, picking up midweek as a result of a gains in energy only to dip once again on Friday due to losses in the financial sector. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, remained relatively stable this week, following a consistent downward trend over the last few weeks.

Precious Metals:

Base Metals:

Critical Metals:

Energy:

Industrial:

Gem:

Agriculture:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.