Big News Roundup: Algold Reports High-Grade Results, Komet Reports Record Gold Sales in Q1, American CuMo Receives Positive Results from Independent Updated PEA, Canada Carbon Receives First 2 Favorable Court Decisions, Nemaska Concludes a USD150M Streaming Agreement

Following a few weeks of volatility, this week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) remained relatively flat, as investors moved past concerns linked to international conflicts and trade tariffs. The energy and materials industries also contributed to growth in the market. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), saw parallel growth, recovering the losses faced in the last two weeks.
Precious
- Algold Reports High-Grade Results at Salma Further Corroborating Continuous Mineralization Over 10 km
- Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver
- Great Panther Silver Reports First Quarter 2018 Production Results
- Brixton Metals Drills 5.00m of 0.23% Cobalt, 2.10% Copper, 94.96 g/t Silver Including 2.00m of 0.72% Cobalt Equivalent
- Record Gold Sales In The First Quarter Of 2018 High-Grade Intercepts In The Komet Resources Guiro Mine
- Red Pine Exploration Discovers New Shear Zone, 950 Metres North of Existing Resource at Its Wawa Gold Project
Base Metals
- American CuMo Mining Receives Positive Results From Independent Updated PEA
- Zinc One Announces Additional High-Grade Zinc Results from Bongarita Zone at the Bongara Mine Project, Peru
- ML Gold Commences Drilling at Stars Project
- Copper North Expands Oxide Mineral Resource At Carmacks
- Pistol Bay Provides an Update on 2018 Drilling Program at Confederation Lake
Critical Metals
- Canada Carbon Receives First Two Favorable Court Decisions Against the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge
- Maxtech Signs Joint Venture Agreement in Goiás, Brazil
- Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp
Energy
- Enterprise Group Deploys Proprietary Asset Tracking & Dispatch Software “Star” to Lower Costs and Increase Margins
- Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado
- Critical Elements Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing
- Cauchari JV Drilling and Development Update
- New Age Metals Completes Mineralogical PGM Report and Lithium/PGM Division Updates
- IFR Joint Venture Commences Drilling of Historic First Well at Tecolutla
- Lithium Australia Sadisdorf Project Update
- Nemaska Lithium Concludes a USD 150M Streaming Agreement with Orion
- International Battery Metals Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Intellectual Property Related to Oil Field Brine Lithium Extraction
Industrial
April 6: Big News Roundup: Wallbridge Enters into Agreements to Sell 10,870 ounces of gold at CAD$1720; Telson Mining Corporation Announces Positive PEA for Campo Morado; Canyon Copper Stakes 3,562 Hectares at Bootleg Lake Property
Following the trend from the last few weeks, this week the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) remained volatile, picking up midweek as a result of a gains in energy only to dip once again on Friday due to losses in the financial sector. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, remained relatively stable this week, following a consistent downward trend over the last few weeks.
Precious Metals:
- Wallbridge Enters into Agreements to Sell 10,870 ounces of gold at CAD$1720
- Stream Sediment Sampling Completed for Conglomerate Gold at Macarthur Minerals Panorama and Bonnie Scot Projects in the Pilbara, Western Australia
- Comstock Options Rawhide Cobalt-Silver Project in Gowganda Area, Ontario
- Nevada Sunrise and Liberty Gold commence drilling program at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada
- Great Bear Provides Drilling Update for Dixie Lake Gold Project, Red Lake District, Ontario
- Brixton Metals Expands its Atlin Gold Project
- Velocity Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for the Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria
Base Metals:
- Telson Mining Corporation Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Campo Morado Mine
- Solitario Announces First Jointly Funded Work Program on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska
- Happy Creek adds 330 Ha to the Rateria copper property, Highland Valley, B.C.
Critical Metals:
- Fortune Minerals Reports Tlicho All-Season Road Approval
- LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties
- M2 Cobalt’s Ground and Airborne Programs Make Strong Progress
- LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property)
- Canyon Copper Stakes 3,562 Hectares at Bootleg Lake Property, Saskatchewan
Energy:
- Strategic Patent Protection Filed by International Battery Metals for Lithium Extraction Process in the United States, for Contaminant Control During Lithium Extraction Process
- Lithium Chile Identifies Multiple High-Priority Target Areas at Salar de Atacama and Salar Ollague Properties, Chile
- Cypress Completes Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada with 97 meters of 1,144 ppm Lithium
- MGX Minerals Announces 15,000 Meter Drill Program at Case Lake Lithium JV
- Belmont Discusses Extraction Testing Technology and Finalizes Drill Hole Locations for Kibby Basin-Nevada Lithium Property
Industrial:
- Vanadium One Energy Completes Logging and Sample Preparation of Phase 2A Drilling at Its Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti Project
