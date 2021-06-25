Baselode shareholders elect four directors at AGM

Baselode Energy Corp. has released the results for its annual general meeting of shareholders.









BASELODE ENERGY REPORTS ON ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING RESULTS

Stephen Stewart — director: 99.373 per cent

Alexander Stewart — director: 99.892 per cent

Charles Beaudry — director: 99.892 per cent

Michael Mansfield — director: 99.892 per cent

Appointment of auditor: 99.992 per cent

Bonus share disinterested shareholders: 99.730 per cent

Baselode currently controls 100 per cent of approximately 171,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca basin area, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode’s Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the company’s preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

