Axovant Announces Dosing of First Patient in Clinical Study of AXO-Lenti-PD

- October 25th, 2018

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON), a company developing innovative gene therapies for neurologic and neuromuscular diseases, announced dosing of the first patient in a clinical study of AXO-Lenti-PD (also known as OXB-102), an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON), a company developing innovative gene therapies for neurologic and neuromuscular diseases, announced dosing of the first patient in a clinical study of AXO-Lenti-PD (also known as OXB-102), an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

As quoted in the press release:

AXO-Lenti-PD is a novel gene therapy that enables the expression of a set of three critical enzymes required for end-to-end dopamine synthesis in the brain.

AXO-Lenti-PD was administered to the first patient in the study at the Clinical Research Facility affiliated with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and University College London Hospitals (UCLH). The patient experienced no complications related to the surgery or to administration of the vector and was discharged home as planned.

“Mid to late-stage Parkinson’s disease remains a challenge to treat, with current therapies leading to debilitating adverse events and unpredictable therapeutic effects over time,” said Stéphane Palfi, M.D., Ph.D., coordinating investigator on the AXO-Lenti-PD clinical study. “We are pleased to advance AXO-Lenti-PD in the clinic and are eager to see the trial expand upon the long-term safety and efficacy results we observed in the phase I/II clinical trial of ProSavin®.”

