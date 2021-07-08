Avricore Health: Empowering Patients with Rapid Testing in Community Pharmacies

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) focuses on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

Avricore is the first pharmacy solutions provider to partner with Abbott (NYSE:ABT), the global healthcare company and diagnostics leader in Canada. In May 2021, it signed a supplier distribution agreement to expand the distribution of Abbott’s Afinion 2™ and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in Canada. This agreement includes valuable HbA1c testing, a critical marker for the screening and management of diabetes.

Avricore Health’s Company Highlights

Avricore Health Inc is a pharmacy solutions provider that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues

The wholly owned subsidiary, HealthTab™, offers fast, accurate and cost effective point-of-care screening. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, results are available on the spot and data is available in real time

The current test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g. HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19

The company leverages strategic partnerships with notable names in the diagnostic space, including Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, a global healthcare company and leader in diagnostics. This partnership allows Avricore to use Abbott’s Afinion 2™ analyzer to offer high quality, low-cost screening tests

In June 2021, Avricore announced its Master Agreement to pilot its HealthTab ™ platform for diabetes management in select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies

Avricore’s ultimate aim is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacy