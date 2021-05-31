Avricore Health Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a supplier distribution agreement between HealthTab™ Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and Abbott, the global healthcare company and diagnostics leader, in Canada. This agreement allows the Company to distribute in Canada Abbott’s Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart-disease screening in community pharmacies, including HbA1c testing, a …

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a supplier distribution agreement between HealthTab™ Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and Abbott, the global healthcare company and diagnostics leader, in Canada.

This agreement allows the Company to distribute in Canada Abbott’s Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart-disease screening in community pharmacies, including HbA1c testing, a critical marker for the screening and management of diabetes.

“Diabetes affects millions of Canadians and early detection is key to avoiding the most serious of impacts of the disease,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “We’re excited to expand our testing capabilities to offer more ways to screen and manage diabetes in community pharmacy.”

HealthTab™ continues its work in adding more tests and instruments to the platform, expanding its offering to enhance community pharmacies capabilities with respect to point-of-care testing.

Facts About Diabetes in Canada

According to Diabetes Canada, nearly 30% of Canadians live with diabetes or prediabetes with many undiagnosed. The disease is believed to reduce lifespan by up to 15 years in those affected by significantly contributing to heart attack and stroke risk, as well as other serious chronic disease. Learn more about diabetes in Canada here .

About HealthTab™ + RASTR

HealthTab™ is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

As part of this direction for HealthTab, the Company developed a revolutionary model for utilizing the system’s unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and even real-world evaluation clinical trials.

The name for this approach is Rapid Access Safety Test Reporting, or RASTR Network, whereby the network of HealthTab systems feedback de-identified data through to electronic health records and data management systems via its API capabilities. This is the first platform of harmonized analyzers, with fully integrated data-flow, for blood chemistry results to be sent to consumers, their healthcare teams and sponsors; such as researchers, insurance providers and the life-science sector.

The significance of this approach to the market is the enhanced access to screening and early detection of disease, better data for physicians and pharmacists to support their patients, plus new opportunities to conduct research and ensure patient safety.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company’s goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

