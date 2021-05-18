Avicanna: Leading Biopharmaceutical Research and Development of Commercialized Cannabinoid-Based Products for Global Markets

Avicanna focuses on evidence-based utility of cannabinoids and the commercialization of its premium branded medical cannabis products.









Avicanna (TSX:AVCN) focuses on evidence-based utility of cannabinoids and the commercialization of its premium branded medical cannabis products. It is currently working on its RHO Phyto global strategy of emerging medical and prescription-only channels and drug registration processing in South America for regulatory approval in major markets such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

RHO Phyto is an advanced formulary of over 20 CBD & THC oral, sublingual and topical products taken through industry-leading drug development processes. This strictly medical formulary has the potential to treat primary endpoints and general comorbidities, including anxiety, depression, appetite, pain and sleep. The product line is supported with education and training for patients, physicians, consumers and retailers.

Avicanna’s Company Highlights

Avicanna is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company driving advancements of plant-based cannabinoid-based and medicinal-grade standardized products.

Avicanna is the first cannabis company to be accepted into Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS, in Toronto, Ontario. Placement in this scientific innovation center surrounds the company with some of the most prospective start-up companies pursuing new technologies and research platforms in medical care.

The recently commercialized company operates with diversified and high-margin income streams. It provides advanced and proprietary cannabinoid products across three categories: hemp-derived consumer retail products and medical cannabis products for commercial markets and a pharmaceutical pipeline in clinical development.

Avicanna’s organic and sustainable cultivation through its two large-scale Colombian subsidiaries were highest amongst global cannabis companies in the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment issued by S&P Global.

The following steps for the company include launching RHO Phyto across retail channels in Canada, building deeper clinical and commercial relationships and furthering the commercialization of its cannabinoid products across international markets.