Avalon GloboCare Establishes Joint Venture with Arbele

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies, announced today that the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Avactis Biosciences, have entered into a joint venture and exclusive license agreement with Arbele Limited to co-develop next generation, transposon-based Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cellular therapies.

As quoted in the press release:

These unique CAR vector constructs are non-virally engineered, possessing multiple therapeutic targets as well as unique “safety-switch” mechanisms. Based on Avalon’s extensive hospital network for cellular therapy, together with the Company’s established GMP bio-production facility in China (Epicon Biotech, Nanjing), this joint venture allows Avalon to accelerate the clinical development of more efficacious and safer CAR-T/CAR-NK therapies, such as those developed by Arbele. “We are very excited to establish this joint venture with Arbele Limited to accelerate our clinical programs in cellular therapy,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare Corp. “Arbele’s strong proprietary technology platform in designing and production of non-viral, transposon-engineered, multi-targeted CAR will allow us to generate next-generation, better and safer CAR-T and CAR-NK cellular therapeutics. This joint venture will strengthen our core technological capabilities, enrich our intellectual properties, as well as further establish our leadership in the field of cellular immunotherapy,” added Dr. Jin.

