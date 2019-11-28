Australian Vanadium Releases Drill Results

Australian Vanadium reported on assays received from drilling within the current prefeasibility study pit design.









Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) is pleased to report on assays received from drilling within the current prefeasibility study (PFS) pit design, which was undertaken to further refine the structural model and provide additional input to the resource and geotechnical data supporting the pit design.

Managing Director Vincent Algar comments, “This targeted drilling has resolved an area of structural complexity between the 17 and 20 resource blocks. Despite the main zone 10 being offset by minor faulting, the consistently high vanadium grades and thicknesses are generally still present. This drilling allows us to reach the level of understanding and delineation of the resource which is required to support new de-risked resources that can feed the DFS mine schedule. The current drill programmes are enabling the Company to continue to validate the exceptional nature of the project for potential investors. Processing of new drill information supports further

conversion of Inferred to Indicated Resources, confirming the globally significant size of the project and AVL’s ability to extend the project life.”

