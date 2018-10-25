Aurora Spine Announces European Patent Related To ZIP Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant

Aurora Spine (TSXV:ASG) announced the grant by the European Patent Office of Aurora’s first European patent related to the ZIP, minimally invasive spinal implant. The patent is titled “Dynamic and Non-Dynamic Interspinous Fusion Implant and Bone Growth Stimulation System”, and covers Aurora’s family of ZIP interspinous devices, including its ZIP Ultra, ZIP 51, ZIP LP … Continued









Aurora Spine (TSXV:ASG) announced the grant by the European Patent Office of Aurora’s first European patent related to the ZIP, minimally invasive spinal implant. The patent is titled “Dynamic and Non-Dynamic Interspinous Fusion Implant and Bone Growth Stimulation System”, and covers Aurora’s family of ZIP interspinous devices, including its ZIP Ultra, ZIP 51, ZIP LP and Dyna-ZIP among others.

“The recent European ZIP Interspinous patent allowance is another milestone in Aurora Spine’s history. This newly issued patent features our patented ONE-STEP™ locking mechanism that eliminates the use of a set screw in Aurora’s Screwless Procedure™ surgeries,” said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine and Co-Inventor of the ZIP. “The ZIP technology provides Aurora Spine with opportunities to market, license and develop its products and screwless, minimally invasive implant technology further. We are very proud of the progress that we have made over the past couple of years in spinal surgery and the remarkable value that Aurora Spine`s intellectual property has added to our company`s growth.” “Aurora is changing spine surgery, and we are thrilled that our newest patent has been issued by the EPO. This patent further validates the modern advancements of our Screwless technology and it maintains our commitment to introduce advanced minimally invasive spine surgery technologies,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine.

