Auroch Minerals: Exploring High-Grade Nickel Sulfides in Western Australia

Auroch Minerals (ASX:AOU) explores high grade nickel sulfide projects within Norseman Wiliuna Greenstone Belt, a tier-one jurisdiction, containing some of the best nickel sulfide deposits globally.

Auroch’s flagship Nepean nickel project was a historic mining area that generated over 32 kilotons of nickel at less than 500 meters deep. There is a massive exploration potential as the company plans to drill past a pegmatite vein to access the Nepean deeps target area. Compared to Western Area’s (ASX:WSA) Flying Fox nickel mine, it had a similar pegmatite vein. Their deep mining of over 1200 meters produced over 100 kilotons of nickel.

Auroch Minerals’ Company Highlights

Auroch Minerals is an exploration company focused on nickel mining in Western Australia, home to the Norseman Wiliuna Greenstone Belt, which contains some of the best nickel sulfide deposits globally.

The Nepean nickel project demonstrated historic success at shallow levels and thus there is massive potential for deeper exploration. Scoping studies have commenced for this site and the Saints project.

The Leinster and Saints projects provide additional opportunities to explore the Norseman Wiliuna Greenstone Belt with both having easy access to processing plants nearby.

Auroch has a strong financial foundation as the company has no debt and can go into production in the short- to mid-term giving greater leverage to do deeper exploration in the future. With a strong financial foundation along with expert leadership, Auroch is poised to go from a nickel-and-dime company to a major nickel producer.