Auroch Minerals: Exploring High-Grade Nickel Sulfides in Western Australia
Diana Fernandez - September 23rd, 2021
Auroch Minerals (ASX:AOU) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Auroch Minerals (ASX:AOU) explores high grade nickel sulfide projects within Norseman Wiliuna Greenstone Belt, a tier-one jurisdiction, containing some of the best nickel sulfide deposits globally.
Auroch’s flagship Nepean nickel project was a historic mining area that generated over 32 kilotons of nickel at less than 500 meters deep. There is a massive exploration potential as the company plans to drill past a pegmatite vein to access the Nepean deeps target area. Compared to Western Area’s (ASX:WSA) Flying Fox nickel mine, it had a similar pegmatite vein. Their deep mining of over 1200 meters produced over 100 kilotons of nickel.
Auroch Minerals’ Company Highlights
- Auroch Minerals is an exploration company focused on nickel mining in Western Australia, home to the Norseman Wiliuna Greenstone Belt, which contains some of the best nickel sulfide deposits globally.
- The Nepean nickel project demonstrated historic success at shallow levels and thus there is massive potential for deeper exploration. Scoping studies have commenced for this site and the Saints project.
- The Leinster and Saints projects provide additional opportunities to explore the Norseman Wiliuna Greenstone Belt with both having easy access to processing plants nearby.
- Auroch has a strong financial foundation as the company has no debt and can go into production in the short- to mid-term giving greater leverage to do deeper exploration in the future. With a strong financial foundation along with expert leadership, Auroch is poised to go from a nickel-and-dime company to a major nickel producer.