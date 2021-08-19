Arizona Silver shareholders approve all matters at AGM

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 17, 2021.









Silver Exploration Announces AGM Results

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 17, 2021 (the “AGM”). The shareholders approved, by the requisite majority, all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of the five directors, appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company and the approval of the Stock Option Plan. A total of 19,490,001 common shares or 33.68% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mike Stark as Chairman, President and CEO, Gregory Hahn as Vice-President, Exploration and Dong H. Shim as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

