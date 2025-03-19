Apollo Silver Targets Growth with California and Mexico Projects
Mar. 19, 2025 12:55PM PSTSilver Investing
“What we do is unlock the potential value at Cinco de Mayo. We're hopeful that we'll be getting a re-rate, and then at a higher valuation we'll raise some more money to then fund the development in California,” said Amandip Singh, vice president of corporate development at Apollo Silver.
Amandip Singh, vice president of corporate development at Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO), discusses the 2025 work program for the Calico silver project in California, highlighting key milestones like permitting and engineering studies, as well as plans to unlock value at the Cinco de Mayo project in Mexico.
APGO:CA