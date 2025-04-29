Apollo Silver: Advancing Two Significant Silver Projects in the US and Mexico

Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO,OTCQB:APGOF,FSE:6ZF0) is a silver-focused exploration company advancing a dual-asset strategy through two high-potential projects in North America: the Calico Silver Project in California, USA, and the Cinco de Mayo project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Both projects are situated in mining-friendly jurisdictions with robust infrastructure and a history of significant exploration work.

At Calico, Apollo Silver advances the Waterloo deposit through geological modeling, barite resource definition, and engineering studies. Calico hosts 110 Moz of silver (measured and indicated) and 51 Moz (inferred), with recent test work producing a 94.6 percent barite concentrate.

In Mexico, the Cinco de Mayo project offers rare optionality, featuring a historical inferred resource of 154 Moz silver equivalent (385 g/t) and a high-impact discovery opportunity at the Pegaso Zone. Under an option agreement with MAG Silver, Apollo is executing a 20,000-meter drill program to earn full ownership of the project.

Apollo Silver's project location mapProject locations

The Calico Silver Project, located 15 km from Barstow, California, includes the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties. Calico hosts a combined resource of 110 Moz silver (measured and indicated, 100 g/t) and 51 Moz silver (inferred, 77 g/t). The shallow, laterally extensive deposit offers strong geologic continuity and a low 1.1:1 strip ratio, supporting a potential low-impact open-pit operation. Recent drilling confirmed a 95 percent conversion rate from inferred to measured and indicated resources at Waterloo.

Company Highlights

  • Tier-1 US Silver Asset – Calico Project: Hosts 110 Moz silver (measured and indicated) and 51 Moz silver (inferred), making it the largest undeveloped primary silver deposit in the US.
  • High-grade Discovery Potential – Cinco de Mayo: An option to acquire a district-scale carbonate replacement deposit with a historical inferred resource of 154 Moz silver equivalent at 386 g/t, offering further upside from the Pegaso Zone discovery target.
  • Barite Critical Minerals Exposure: Calico includes a historical in-ground barite estimate of 4.5 Mt, with 2023 flotation tests producing 94.6 percent barite concentrate, meeting US estimates API specifications for petroleum drilling fluids.
  • Strategic Shareholder Registry: Backed by Jupiter Asset Management, Eric Sprott, Terra Capital, Commodity Capital and Ninepoint.
  • Experienced Leadership Team: Proven M&A, discovery and capital markets expertise with over $5 billion in past transactions and most applicable to Apollo Silver, the success at Prime Mining.

Apollo Silver
Chris Marcus, silver bars.

Chris Marcus: Silver Market Tight, but Volatile — Price Drivers and Outlook

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics, shares his latest thoughts on the silver market, outlining the white metal’s key price drivers right now.

He also shares his outlook for gold as its historic run continues.

Silver Dollar Extends Curlew Vein Strike Length to 700 Metres with Near Surface Intercepts at Ranger-Page

Silver Dollar Extends Curlew Vein Strike Length to 700 Metres with Near Surface Intercepts at Ranger-Page

Previously reported intercept of 162 g/t Ag, 15.5% Pb and 4.1% Zn over 3 metres interpreted to be the extension of the Curlew Vein from the Blackhawk Mine

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report geologic modeling results correlating to the recently reported near-surface drilling discoveries at the Ranger-Page Project located in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Futuristic 3D holographic visualization of resource and geophysical data analysis.

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Mineral exploration is one of the riskiest and most capital-intensive phases of the mining lifecycle. The process has traditionally relied heavily on historical geological records, field surveys and extensive drilling, often with low success rates and long time horizons. But a new wave of digital innovation is reshaping the landscape.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics are increasingly at the forefront of a quiet revolution in mining, offering tools that enhance discovery potential, reduce exploration risk and deliver stronger returns for investors.

Historically, mineral exploration has been marked by high uncertainty and significant financial risk. Companies spend millions of dollars poring over old geological maps, conducting labor-intensive fieldwork and drilling test holes — all in hopes of finding an economically viable deposit. In fact, industry data suggests that only a tiny fraction of exploration projects — approximately one in a thousand — ever reaches production. This low success rate has often made early-stage mining investments difficult to assess and even harder to justify without deep technical insights or a strong appetite for risk.

Silver bar surrounded by shiny silver nuggets on a black background.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver-mining companies and juniors have seen support from a strong silver price in 2025. Since the start of the year, the price of silver has increased by over 11 percent as of April 11, and it reached a year-to-date high of US$34.38 per ounce on March 27.

Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply and demand forces.

Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.

Stacks of shiny silver bars labeled "FINE SILVER" and "999" purity.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe-haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles and silverware, as well as medicine and photography. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver too — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises. This was one of several factors that helped the silver price break through the US$34 per ounce mark in October 2024 for the first time since 2012. Heading into the second quarter of 2025, silver once again tested the US$34 level, although it has pulled back to US$31 amid market volatility as of April 10.

First Majestic Announces 2024 Sustainability Report and Mailing of 2025 AGM Meeting Materials

First Majestic Announces 2024 Sustainability Report and Mailing of 2025 AGM Meeting Materials

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report and the mailing of its meeting materials for the Company's upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2025 AGM").

2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Apollo Silver
×