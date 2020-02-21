Amex Exploration Inc – High-Grade Gold Discoveries in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX, FRA:MX0, OTCQX:AMXEF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Amex Exploration is a junior resource company working to develop its wholly-owned Perron gold property, which is located in the heart of Canada’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to its Perron property, Amex Exploration is also developing a trio of other properties focused on gold and base metals in the region. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

Amex Exploration is currently working to explore three high-grade gold zones on the Perron property, the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone and the Grey Cat zone. Drilling at the Eastern gold zone returned notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. Each of the three zones remains open at depth and along strike, allowing for significant exploration upside and the potential to expand the existing resources.

Amex Exploration’s company highlights include the following:

Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.

More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.

Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.

Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.

An experienced management team of proven mine finders.

Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.

One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

