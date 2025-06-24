FinEx Metals: High-grade Gold Exploration in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
June 24, 2025
FinEx Metals (TSXV:FINX) is a Canadian exploration company dedicated to unlocking the untapped gold potential of Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt—one of the world’s most prospective yet underexplored gold terrains. Backed by the resource-focused NewQuest Capital Group, FinEx is advancing early-stage discoveries just 25 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s world-class Kittilä Mine, Europe’s largest gold producer.
The company has outlined a 2.7-kilometer-long gold anomaly through trenching, rock sampling, and top-of-bedrock (ToB) drilling. Initial ToB results returned gold values ranging from 0.1 to 4.2 g/t across 29 samples, alongside strong pathfinder elements including tellurium, bismuth, silver, and arsenic—indicators of a potential orogenic gold system and a compelling vector for further exploration.
The Ruoppa Project is FinEx Metals’ flagship asset, located just 17 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine — Europe’s largest primary gold producer. Situated within Finland’s highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), Ruoppa lies along the same structural corridor that hosts major discoveries such as Rupert Resources’ Ikkari deposit. Fully permitted and drill-ready, the project is set to launch its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025, targeting high-grade gold potential in one of Europe’s most underexplored gold districts.
Company Highlights
- High-grade Gold Focus in a Tier-one Address: Flagship Ruoppa project lies within 17 km of Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, the largest gold-producing mine in Europe.
- Large, 100 percent Owned Land Package: FinEx controls a 100 percent owned, royalty-free portfolio of projects across the Central and Eastern Lapland greenstone belts.
- Drill-ready Flagship Asset: The Ruoppa project is fully permitted and will commence its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025.
- Exceptional Gold Grades: Rock grab samples from Ruoppa returned up to 95.1 g/t gold, with 52 samples over 1 g/t gold and 19 samples exceeding 10 g/t gold.
- Strong Local Technical Team: Deep exploration experience in Finland with former Agnico Eagle, FQM and Anglo-American personnel leading geological efforts.
This Finex Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Finex Metals (TSXV:FINX) to receive an Investor Presentation
FINX:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
FinEx Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
23 June
FinEx Metals
Investor Insight
With a disciplined exploration strategy and a high-grade discovery focus, FinEx Metals is poised to become one of the most compelling new gold exploration companies in Europe. The company is led by a technically experienced and locally embedded team, backed by a tight share structure and strategic investor alignment.
Overview
FinEx Metals (TSXV:FINX) is an exploration-stage company focused on discovering Finland’s next high-grade gold deposit. Backed by NewQuest Capital Group, FinEx is strategically positioned near Europe’s largest gold mine, the Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, and sits within one of the most prospective but underexplored terrains globally – the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.
FinEx has defined a 2.7-kilometer-long anomalous gold zone through a combination of trenching, rock sampling, and top-of-bedrock (ToB) drilling. The ToB campaign yielded 29 samples with assays ranging from 0.1 to 4.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and revealed broad pathfinder anomalies in tellurium, bismuth, silver and arsenic, highlighting a robust geochemical footprint consistent with orogenic gold systems.
Additionally, 263 grab samples were collected from trench exposures, 52 of which returned values above 1 g/t gold, including 19 samples exceeding 10 g/t gold. The highest grade recorded to date is 95.1 g/t gold from a quartz-carbonate vein system, located within a zone extending over 250 meters. Ruoppa is fully permitted and drill-ready, with the maiden core drilling campaign scheduled to begin in August 2025. With an experienced local team, high-grade mineralization and proximity to active operations, FinEx offers a unique opportunity to invest in an early-stage gold explorer positioned for rapid value creation.
Company Highlights
- High-grade Gold Focus in a Tier-one Address: Flagship Ruoppa project lies within 17 km of Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, the largest gold-producing mine in Europe.
- Large, 100 percent Owned Land Package: FinEx controls a 100 percent owned, royalty-free portfolio of projects across the Central and Eastern Lapland greenstone belts.
- Drill-ready Flagship Asset: The Ruoppa project is fully permitted and will commence its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025.
- Exceptional Gold Grades: Rock grab samples from Ruoppa returned up to 95.1 g/t gold, with 52 samples over 1 g/t gold and 19 samples exceeding 10 g/t gold.
- Strong Local Technical Team: Deep exploration experience in Finland with former Agnico Eagle, FQM and Anglo-American personnel leading geological efforts.
Flagship Project
Ruoppa Gold Project
The Ruoppa project is FinEx Metals’ flagship exploration asset, situated approximately 17 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Located within Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), Ruoppa lies on the same structural and geological trend that hosts other major gold systems like Rupert Resources’ Ikkari discovery. The project is fully permitted and drill-ready, with a maiden diamond drill program scheduled to commence in Q3 2025.
The anomalous gold zone identified at Ruoppa extends over 2.7 kilometers and remains open in all directions. Ten trenches totaling 641 meters have been excavated across the highest-priority geophysical and geochemical anomalies, confirming both the lateral continuity and high-grade potential of the gold-bearing structures. This robust dataset has defined a compelling sulphide-rich gold target at depth, which will be tested during the upcoming diamond drill program.
Notably, the project will see its first-ever diamond drilling in Q3 2025. Ruoppa benefits from excellent access to infrastructure, including all-season roads, grid power and 5G connectivity.
Over the past four years, FinEx has conducted extensive early-stage exploration, including ToB drilling, trenching and rock sampling. A total of 263 rock grab samples have been collected from trench exposures, with 52 samples returning assays greater than 1 g/t gold and 19 samples exceeding 10 g/t gold. The highest recorded sample yielded 95.1 g/t gold, hosted in quartz-carbonate vein systems. ToB drilling, an efficient shallow drilling method ideal for glacially covered terrains, revealed additional gold potential with assays up to 4.2 g/t gold and strong pathfinder element anomalies in tellurium, bismuth, silver and arsenic.
Additional Projects
Luova Gold Project
The Luova project is located within the thickest core portion of the CLGB, less than 10 kilometers from the Kittilä Mine and adjacent to key exploration prospects such as Hanhimaa and Hakokodanmaa. This underexplored project shows all the hallmarks of a classic orogenic gold system, including thick sequences of Fe-tholeiitic basalts, large-scale shear zones acting as fluid conduits, and favorable trap rocks such as graphitic tuffs and banded iron formations.
Historical base-of-till sampling conducted by Outokumpu and Agnico Eagle revealed anomalous gold and copper values, including results up to 0.38 g/t gold and 0.49 percent copper. Despite these encouraging results, the Luova project remains undrilled, representing a significant near-surface gold discovery opportunity. Ionic leach soil samples and detailed magnetic surveys are planned to refine drill targets, with a focus on zones where interpreted thrust faults intersect favorable host rocks.
Kero Gold Project
The Kero project, explored in the early 2000s by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), is another advanced gold target in FinEx’s portfolio. GTK completed an extensive dataset that includes 7.7 kilometers of diamond drilling, trenching, bedrock mapping and multiple geophysical surveys (including IP, VLF-R and ground magnetics). Historic drill intercepts at Kero include 1.05 meters at 12.6 g/t gold and 3.3 meters at 2.3 g/t gold, while surface grab samples returned up to 25.6 g/t gold from carbonate-sulphide veins.
The gold mineralization is associated with hydrothermal alteration and complex structural settings, including fold hinges and lithological contacts. A 1.2-kilometer-long gold anomaly has been defined, and the structural complexity – characterized by multiple deformation orientations – indicates strong potential for structurally controlled high-grade zones. Kero is accessible year-round via gravel roads and is a strong candidate for follow-up trenching and re-logging of the historical core.
Tulppio Ni-PGE Project
Located in the Eastern Lapland Granite-Greenstone Belt, the Tulppio project represents FinEx’s entry into critical mineral exploration, specifically targeting nickel sulphides and platinum group elements (PGE). The project is positioned adjacent to the Sokli project, a world-class phosphate, iron and REE deposit operated by Finnish Minerals Group. Tulppio contains a large (5 km x 2 km) ultramafic intrusive complex, with a gravity signature suggesting the body extends to 2 kilometers in depth.
Historic shallow drilling (less than 100 meters depth) has already intercepted 3 meters at 1.12 g/t platinum+palladium and 0.49 percent nickel (including 1.5 meters at 1.54 g/t platinum+palladium), and 24 meters at 0.33 percent nickel with sulfur content up to 4,600 ppm. Ionic leach soil sampling across the project has identified multiple significant nickel-cobalt-copper-palladium-gold anomalies, underscoring the project’s polymetallic potential. According to the Geological Survey of Finland (2010), Tulppio’s PGE and nickel potential should be factored into future development of the Sokli region.
Ukko Gold-Copper Project
The Ukko project targets orogenic and potentially metamorphosed epithermal gold systems in an Archean greenstone setting. The geology comprises komatiites, mafic volcanics, massive sulphide lenses and mica schists – favorable hosts for both gold and base metal mineralization. Historical drilling by Outokumpu in 1985 intersected 2.05 meters at 2.25 g/t gold. Recent soil sampling has revealed a new gold-copper anomaly in the southeastern portion of the property, coinciding with high magnetic and conductive geophysical zones. Further geochemical and IP surveys are planned to constrain the structure and assess the potential for deeper epithermal or orogenic systems.
Management Team
Tero Kosonen – Chairman and CEO
A seasoned venture capitalist and natural resources investor, Tero Kosonen brings more than 30 years of experience in private equity and management. As co-founder of NewQuest Capital, he has led numerous early-stage ventures across energy and mining. He provides strategic leadership and capital markets expertise to FinEx.
Dr. Petri Peltonen – Chief Geologist
A globally respected exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience in gold, nickel and iron ore exploration, Dr. Petri Peltonen is the former exploration manager – Europe for FQM. He is an Associated Professor at the University of Helsinki. Peltonen ensures technical rigour and exploration success at FinEx.
Sandra Wong – CFO
With over 20 years in financial leadership roles across publicly listed companies, Sandra Wong brings deep experience in accounting, compliance and governance – critical for a newly listed entity with aggressive exploration goals.
Eetu Jokela – Project Manager
A local geologist with direct exploration experience with Agnico Eagle, Eetu Jokela is responsible for day-to-day field operations and geological planning, combining practical know-how with deep regional knowledge.
Olli Silvonen – Exploration Geologist
Experienced in regional greenfields exploration, Olli Silvonen supports mapping, sampling and trenching programs with a strong focus on gold and nickel-copper-PGE systems within the CLGB.
Jukka Jokela – Senior Advisor
The former CEO of Anglo American Sakatti Mining, Jukka Jokela offers more than 35 years of exploration and ESG leadership in the Nordic region, adding valuable permitting and stakeholder engagement capacity.
Dr. Pasi Eilu – Senior Advisor
With 40 years in academic and field exploration, Dr. Pasi Eilu is a recognized expert on greenstone-hosted gold and critical minerals in Finland. His work has shaped much of the geological understanding in Lapland.
Phil Smerchanski – Senior Technical Advisor
Phil Smerchanski brings more than two decades of experience in nickel and gold systems. A former senior technical lead at Oxygen Capital and Anglo American, he provides technical guidance across project pipeline development.
Keep reading...Show less
High-grade gold exploration in Finland’s prolific Central Lapland Greenstone Belt
2h
Lahontan Begins Metallurgical Test Work at Santa Fe
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced metallurgical test work on gold and silver mineralization from the transition metallurgical domain (mixed minor sulfide and oxide mineralization) in the Santa Fe deposit. Lahontan is focusing on dramatically improving CN leach gold recoveries for transition material from the 49% recovery utilized in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Santa Fe Mine project*, unlocking the full potential of transition domain mineralization. Similtaneously, the Company is evaluating methodologies to more accurately define the boundaries between the different metallurgical domains within the Santa Fe deposit. These steps have the potential to profoundly impact project economics and significantly expand the gold and silver production profile from that reported in the PEA. The metallurgical testing will include column leach tests; results are expected later this year.
Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Corp CEO, Executive Chair, and Founder commented: "We are excited to begin this new program of metallurgical testing on the Santa Fe deposit. A significant portion of the minable gold ounces at Santa Fe lie in the transition metallurgical domain, therefore improved gold and silver recoveries will have an immediate and important impact on project economics. New heap leaching methods, including reagents, have shown dramatic increases in recoveries from transition material; we intend to find out if these new processing methods can work at Santa Fe. In addition, once assay results are received from the recent drilling at Slab, we will begin additional test work on the bulk rejects, looking for ways to optimize gold and silver recoveries at Slab as well".
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Executive Chair
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Executive Chair
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com
Click here to connect with Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
19h
Gold Price, Markets Trade Flat After US Strikes on Iran
An escalating conflict between Israel and Iran drew military inolvement from the US over the weekend, marking a significant ratcheting up of tensions in the region.
On Saturday (June 21), US B-2 bombers flying out of Whiteman Air Base and a US submarine stationed in an undisclosed location launched strikes against three sites in Iran. The targets were Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan that the US alleges were being used to enrich uranium to create a nuclear bomb.
Both Israel and the US have been adamant that Iran should not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.
The attacks mark the first time the US has used its 30,000 pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator in a combat role.
Prior to the strikes, the US had been working for several months to create a new nuclear deal with Iran.
President Donald Trump had given a deadline for the end of May, and had previously stated that if the Iranian regime did not give up its nuclear ambitions in that timeline, there would be “all hell to pay.”
Iran has retaliated against US bases in the Middle East, with US defense officials confirming an attack at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday (June 23). The base is the headquarters for US Central Command in the region.
In 2020, Iran carried out a similar retaliatory attack against a US base in Iraq following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, who was head of the Quds Force, a special operations unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.
The US received a warning prior to that attack, and no personnel were killed. The parties used the incident to de-escalate tensions in the region. It’s unclear whether this latest strike by Iran was intended to produce the same results.
Iran is currently considering blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for traffic in and out of the Persian Gulf. On Monday, the country's parliament approved a motion to close the strait; however, implementation would require approval from Iran's national security council, and experts suggest such a move would hurt more than help Iran.
If approved, the closure could send ripples through global oil markets, with some analysts predicting Brent crude could surge to over US$110 per barrel. A prolonged closure could also exert significant inflationary pressures.
Commodities and markets stay calm
Market reactions to the weekend's attacks have largely been muted.
Brent crude was down 6.5 percent by 3:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, trading at US$70.68. The gold price put on a relatively flat performance, breaching US$3,390 per ounce, but pulling back to the US$3,370 level.
The silver price was also unchanged, gaining just 0.07 percent to US$36.31 per ounce.
Gold price, June 23, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
US equities saw moderate gains, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) climbing 0.8 percent to 6,014.6, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) rising 0.88 percent to 21,817.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) gaining 0.75 percent to 42,519.63.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
20h
Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals
Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony.
With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony deposits are gaining new relevance. For investors, this presents a timely and potentially undervalued opportunity to get ahead of a domestic supply chain revival, with early movers leading the way.
Once home to scattered historic antimony production, Utah is now re-emerging as a strategic hotspot for this essential element.
Growing demand for antimony
Antimony is increasingly recognized as a mineral of strategic importance due to its broad industrial and defense applications. Used in flame retardants, semiconductors, lead-acid batteries, military-grade alloys and solar energy systems, it plays a vital role in modern manufacturing and national security.
The US government lists antimony as a critical mineral, emphasizing the risk posed by concentrated foreign supply. Notably, China currently controls 83 percent of global production and 55 percent of reserves.
The geopolitical implications are significant. China has imposed export bans on antimony in recent years, raising alarm over Western access and increasing pressure on governments and industries to secure domestic sources. Growing demand, driven in part by renewable energy and military applications, underscores the urgency of diversifying supply.
Utah: A re-emerging antimony source
Utah is globally known and well-established as a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with a history that dates back to the 19th-century silver and copper booms. Today, it remains a top-tier destination for mineral investment providing an ideal blend of regulatory clarity, skilled workforce and robust infrastructure — including highways, rail and energy networks.
The Utah Geological Survey has identified critical minerals as a top exploration priority, encouraging public-private collaboration and supporting legislative initiatives to streamline permitting processes and promote investment.
This pro-mining posture is timely, as the global push for critical mineral security has spurred renewed interest in Utah’s subsurface wealth — such as antimony, which has been documented in the state since the early 1900s.
Geologically, Utah sits at the convergence of highly prospective belts that stretch across eastern Nevada and western Utah. These belts are known for polymetallic mineral systems, including antimony associated with gold, silver and tungsten. Historic antimony production and showings have been identified in several regions, including Antimony Peak, Coyote Knoll, Beaver County, Thomas Range and Wah Wah Mountains.
Current projects advancing Utah’s antimony potential
Multiple exploration and early-stage development efforts are underway in and around Utah, reflecting growing recognition of the state’s antimony potential. Among these, Trigg Minerals’ (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) Antimony Canyon project stands out for its high-grade resource and potential to become a near-term domestic producer.
United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) is working to revive legacy production through its Bear River mill operations in southern Idaho, which historically sourced ore from Utah and surrounding districts. This project underscores the infrastructure advantage and historic production potential still present in the region.
Meanwhile, Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) is advancing its Stibnite gold project in neighboring Idaho, notable for its large, integrated antimony-gold resource. Although geographically outside Utah, the project has spotlighted the strategic co-production of antimony in the broader Intermountain West.
Closer to home, historical antimony-rich areas such as Coyote Knoll and Antimony Peak in Utah continue to attract interest from juniors aiming to validate and expand on legacy mineralization through modern exploration. These projects, though in earlier stages, point to a pipeline of potential that complements advanced projects and reinforces the state’s growing role in the domestic antimony supply chain.
Investment case: Trigg Minerals
Trigg Minerals is a critical minerals exploration company strategically focused on high-grade antimony and gold assets. Known for its advanced portfolio in New South Wales, Australia — including the flagship Achilles Project — Trigg has expanded its footprint into the US with the acquisition of the Antimony Canyon project in Utah.
This move marks a significant strategic shift that positions the company to play a central role in the revitalization of domestic antimony production.
The Antimony Canyon project is regarded as one of the most prospective antimony assets in the US. Early data suggest it could host the highest-grade undeveloped antimony deposit in the country, giving Trigg a potential first-mover advantage in a market where the US has had no primary production in over two decades. Located in western Utah, the project benefits from proximity to existing transport corridors and infrastructure, enhancing the potential for a streamlined development pathway. This logistical advantage complements the state’s mining-friendly regulatory framework, which includes expedited permitting processes and potential eligibility for federal support under critical minerals programs.
Geologically, Antimony Canyon shares characteristics with Trigg’s Achilles Project, where the Wild Cattle Creek deposit in Australia has demonstrated a mineralized breccia system enriched in antimony, gold and tungsten. Trigg brings significant technical expertise from these analogous systems, which it can leverage in Utah to accelerate exploration and de-risk development. The company’s broader strategy is to establish a portfolio of scalable, high-grade antimony projects that can supply Western markets as geopolitical pressures continue to disrupt existing supply chains.
For investors, Trigg Minerals offers exposure to a scarce and strategically vital commodity, underpinned by high-grade geology, jurisdictional strength, and a clear path to becoming a near-term domestic supplier.
As the antimony market experiences supply shocks and pricing pressure due to Chinese export restrictions, Trigg’s entry into the US sector represents a compelling opportunity to invest in one of the few publicly traded companies poised to deliver critical mineral security in a North American context.
Investor takeaway
Utah offers a rare but essential combination of critical mineral prospectivity, supportive policy and infrastructure availability. In the current geopolitical climate, projects that can deliver reliable, domestic supplies of critical minerals — particularly those underpinned by strong grades and early exploration success — stand to benefit from government incentives and investor interest.
Investments in Utah-based antimony projects are further de-risked by transparent permitting processes, opportunities for federal funding, and a growing demand for local, ESG-compliant supply chains.
As such, early movers like Trigg Minerals are well-positioned to unlock long-term value for shareholders by capitalizing on the national push for critical mineral independence.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Trigg Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Trigg Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Trigg Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Keep reading...Show less
20h
Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Exec
Triumph Gold’s (TSXV:TIG) acquisition of the Coyote Knoll property in Utah marks the company’s entry into the silver space, in an area that's “geopolitically and geographically and geologically fantastic,” Executive Chairman John Anderson told the Investing News Network.
Anderson said while Triumph Gold’s main asset is the Freegold Mountain gold-copper project in Yukon, Canada, “the real interest was in the US.”
“We've been looking at projects in the silver space for quite some time,” he explained. “There's very little investor interest in Canada for resource companies, believe it or not. The capital of mining exploration and venture capital is Canada, but for some reason there's just not a lot of interest.”
The Triumph Gold executive also noted that it makes sense to have a project in the US since most of the company's trading volume comes from the US.
“It's also the ability to get things done and permitted, especially in the state of Utah, which the Fraser Institute just named the number one place in North America for mining and mining exploration. This, again, checked all the boxes, and we can work 12 months a year there. We're not subject to seasonality, which we are in BC and the Yukon,” Anderson said.
While the Coyote Knoll project has historically been mined, it remains underexplored using modern technologies, which offers significant exploration potential, Anderson added.
Watch the full interview with Triumph Gold CEO John Anderson above.
Keep reading...Show less
19 June
Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — Short-term Prices and Key Drivers
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his latest thoughts on gold, silver and platinum-group metals, outlining potential price scenarios for the months ahead.
He also discusses his broader outlook for the US economy.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
19 June
Mali Court Seizes Control of Barrick Gold Mine Amid Escalating Dispute
A court in Bamako has ordered the temporary transfer of operational control of Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Loulo-Gounkoto gold-mining complex to a state-appointed administrator for six months.
The ruling, handed down on Tuesday (June 17) by the Tribunal de Commerce, empowers former health minister and certified accountant Soumana Makadji to run one of Barrick’s most lucrative global assets.
The company has described the move as “unjustified” and “unprecedented.”
According to Judge Issa Aguibou Diallo, the ruling was made under Article 160-1 of the OHADA corporate law framework, which allows a court to appoint a provisional administrator when the regular functioning of a company becomes impossible. The administrator, Makadji, is tasked with reopening the mine site, participating in negotiations with Barrick and reporting to the court on a quarterly basis — though not to the government.
Makadji is seen in Bamako as a technocrat with strong ethical credentials. His appointment is intended to stabilize operations at Loulo-Gounkoto, which Barrick suspended in January 2024 after the Malian government physically removed unsold gold from the mine and froze the company's ability to export.
Despite the administrative change, Barrick maintains that its subsidiaries remain the legal owners of the mine.
In a statement released on Monday (June 16), the company emphasized that its “ongoing efforts to reach a constructive and sustainable resolution” have been met with escalatory actions by the state.
“While the company has made a number of good-faith concessions in the spirit of partnership, it cannot accept terms that would compromise the legal integrity or long-term viability of the operations,” Barrick said.
Arbitration and legal fallout
Barrick has already launched international arbitration proceedings at the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, as per a May 29 Reuters article.
The company has asked the tribunal to declare that its Malian subsidiaries are protected under longstanding mining conventions, which it argues are not subject to retroactive legislative changes. Mali, however, contends that the convention covering Loulo expired in April 2023, subjecting it to the updated mining code.
The arbitration tribunal has now been formally constituted, and Barrick has filed a request for provisional measures to prevent Mali from further intervening until the dispute is resolved.
A disputed settlement
In February 2024, a tentative settlement appeared close. According to Jeune Afrique, Barrick had agreed in principle to pay 225 billion West African CFA francs (roughly US$396 million) in instalments, recognize the new 2023 mining code and convert Mali’s 20 percent equity stake in Loulo-Gounkoto into “priority shares.”
The government would in turn release the seized gold and free the detained executives.
But the deal collapsed. A Malian negotiator later claimed Barrick had signed the “wrong” agreement and warned the government had “the right to take control of the mines” if the company failed to resume operations.
The ruling junta, led by Colonel Assimi Goïta, has made resource nationalism a hallmark of its post-coup economic strategy. Since coming to power in 2020, the military-led regime has shown a willingness to pressure foreign firms to comply with state priorities, especially in strategic sectors like mining.
The Loulo-Gounkoto dispute is now emblematic of the wider uncertainty surrounding foreign investment in Mali, a country where gold accounts for over 70 percent of export earnings.
Future implications
Loulo-Gounkoto is a cornerstone of Barrick’s global portfolio.
In 2023, the complex produced 723,000 ounces of gold, second only to Barrick’s Carlin mine in Nevada. It boasts remaining reserves of 7.3 million ounces, making it one of the largest high-grade gold systems in the world.
The financial implications of the shutdown are significant. Analysts warned in December that continued disruptions at the site could cut 11 percent from Barrick’s projected 2025 EBITDA.
Morningstar had earlier projected that Loulo-Gounkoto would contribute 250,000 ounces to Barrick’s output this year — an estimate now scrapped from the company’s 2025 guidance.
Further complicating matters, the permit for the Loulo section of the complex is set to expire in February 2025, just weeks after the six month provisional administration period ends. Barrick said it applied for a renewal four months ago, but has received no response from the government. The Gounkoto permit remains valid for another 17 years.
Barrick has said it remains committed to reaching a “mutually acceptable solution” and has appealed the court’s decision. But with no public comment from the Malian government and the provisional administrator now in place, a quick resolution appears unlikely.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
FinEx Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00