FinEx Metals: High-grade Gold Exploration in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

FinEx Metals (TSXV:FINX) is a Canadian exploration company dedicated to unlocking the untapped gold potential of Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt—one of the world’s most prospective yet underexplored gold terrains. Backed by the resource-focused NewQuest Capital Group, FinEx is advancing early-stage discoveries just 25 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s world-class Kittilä Mine, Europe’s largest gold producer.

The company has outlined a 2.7-kilometer-long gold anomaly through trenching, rock sampling, and top-of-bedrock (ToB) drilling. Initial ToB results returned gold values ranging from 0.1 to 4.2 g/t across 29 samples, alongside strong pathfinder elements including tellurium, bismuth, silver, and arsenic—indicators of a potential orogenic gold system and a compelling vector for further exploration.

Map of Finnish mining projects in Lapland's greenstone belts near FinEx Metals projects

The Ruoppa Project is FinEx Metals’ flagship asset, located just 17 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine — Europe’s largest primary gold producer. Situated within Finland’s highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), Ruoppa lies along the same structural corridor that hosts major discoveries such as Rupert Resources’ Ikkari deposit. Fully permitted and drill-ready, the project is set to launch its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025, targeting high-grade gold potential in one of Europe’s most underexplored gold districts.

Company Highlights

  • High-grade Gold Focus in a Tier-one Address: Flagship Ruoppa project lies within 17 km of Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, the largest gold-producing mine in Europe.
  • Large, 100 percent Owned Land Package: FinEx controls a 100 percent owned, royalty-free portfolio of projects across the Central and Eastern Lapland greenstone belts.
  • Drill-ready Flagship Asset: The Ruoppa project is fully permitted and will commence its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025.
  • Exceptional Gold Grades: Rock grab samples from Ruoppa returned up to 95.1 g/t gold, with 52 samples over 1 g/t gold and 19 samples exceeding 10 g/t gold.
  • Strong Local Technical Team: Deep exploration experience in Finland with former Agnico Eagle, FQM and Anglo-American personnel leading geological efforts.

FinEx Metals
High-grade gold exploration in Finland’s prolific Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

Lahontan Gold

Lahontan Begins Metallurgical Test Work at Santa Fe

Gold bars on a financial chart background.

Gold Price, Markets Trade Flat After US Strikes on Iran

An escalating conflict between Israel and Iran drew military inolvement from the US over the weekend, marking a significant ratcheting up of tensions in the region.

On Saturday (June 21), US B-2 bombers flying out of Whiteman Air Base and a US submarine stationed in an undisclosed location launched strikes against three sites in Iran. The targets were Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan that the US alleges were being used to enrich uranium to create a nuclear bomb.

Both Israel and the US have been adamant that Iran should not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Closeup of fibrous mineral with dark needle-like crystals radiating outward.

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony.

With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony deposits are gaining new relevance. For investors, this presents a timely and potentially undervalued opportunity to get ahead of a domestic supply chain revival, with early movers leading the way.

Once home to scattered historic antimony production, Utah is now re-emerging as a strategic hotspot for this essential element.

Triumph Gold Chairman and CEO John Anderson.

Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Exec

Triumph Gold’s (TSXV:TIG) acquisition of the Coyote Knoll property in Utah marks the company’s entry into the silver space, in an area that's “geopolitically and geographically and geologically fantastic,” Executive Chairman John Anderson told the Investing News Network.

Anderson said while Triumph Gold’s main asset is the Freegold Mountain gold-copper project in Yukon, Canada, “the real interest was in the US.”

“We've been looking at projects in the silver space for quite some time,” he explained. “There's very little investor interest in Canada for resource companies, believe it or not. The capital of mining exploration and venture capital is Canada, but for some reason there's just not a lot of interest.”

Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — Short-term Prices and Key Drivers

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his latest thoughts on gold, silver and platinum-group metals, outlining potential price scenarios for the months ahead.

He also discusses his broader outlook for the US economy.

Wooden gavel on a reflective surface, legal books blurred in the background.

Mali Court Seizes Control of Barrick Gold Mine Amid Escalating Dispute

A court in Bamako has ordered the temporary transfer of operational control of Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Loulo-Gounkoto gold-mining complex to a state-appointed administrator for six months.

The ruling, handed down on Tuesday (June 17) by the Tribunal de Commerce, empowers former health minister and certified accountant Soumana Makadji to run one of Barrick’s most lucrative global assets.

The company has described the move as “unjustified” and “unprecedented.”

