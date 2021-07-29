Alphinat earns $105,251 in fiscal Q3

During the quarter under review, Alphinat Inc. has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering.









Alphinat Announces a Profit of $105,250 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

During the quarter under review, Alphinat Inc. has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has focused on four main areas of solution development with its SmartGuide technology:

SmartGuide Portal Edition for Dynamics 365 has optimized the way that clients can now create and deploy on-line services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM (customer relationship management) solutions including grants and contributions solutions for several federal departments and agencies. This offering is available in SaaS (software as a service) mode as well as on premises. SmartGuide Greenhouse Gas Registry is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases. SmartGuide Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of prebuilt applications. SmartGuide further accelerates the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, applications for permits and licences as well as numerous other citizen-facing digital services and internal applications. SmartGuide CIVIC Portal for Amanda is a derivative of the municipal cloud solution front-ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens be deployed either on premises on in a secure cloud offering.

During the quarter under review, the company sold additional SmartGuide SaaS licences to the government of Canada through a partner. Alphinat was also commissioned at the end of Q3 to rapidly deliver a software-as-a-service-based class action settlement portal for a provincial justice department that went into production in July, 2021. The company was also in final stages of delivery of an enterprise portal solution for a city in the province of Ontario.

For the three-month period ended May 31, 2021, the company recorded total revenue of $495,796, compared with $449,514 for the same period in 2020, due mainly to a one-time increase in professional services related to, a federal department grants and contributions platform, a provincial greenhouse gas registry solution, a municipal portal for a city in Ontario and while licence revenues sales saw a slight increase due to additional licence sales from the prior periods.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2021, net income was $105,251, or 0.17 cent per share. The net income for the period ended May 31, 2020, amounted to $110,960, or 0.2 cent per outstanding common share.

Alphinat’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended May 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR.

About Alphinat Inc.

At Alphinat, the company is driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. It always struck the company as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application’s end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That is why the company brings you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, Alphinat is constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error-prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of the company’s low-code platform SmartGuide, kick-start your project using one of the company’s prebuilt apps, or contact Alphinat or one of the company’s partners to do the work for you, Alphinat is here to help you deploy better applications in record time.

