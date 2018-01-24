Agios Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:AGIO) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,063,433 shares at the public offering price of $67.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of shares of common stock sold by Agios to 8,152,986 shares and increased the amount of gross proceeds raised in the offering, before underwriting discounts and estimated expenses of the offering, to approximately $546.3 million. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. served as lead managers for the offering.

Click here to read the full press release.