Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at Fountain Head

PNX Metals (ASX:PNX) announced assay results from a follow-up reverse circulation drill program of 1,669m at its 100 percent owned Fountain Head gold project.

As quoted in the press release:

“These drill results confirm our view that significant mineralisation exists outside the current resource envelope at Fountain Head, consistent with the recently developed geological model. Numerous targets have now been identified and with further testing there is the potential to grow resources. This exploration work is being undertaken as part of the Company’s efforts to determine the viability of a heap leach operation at Fountain Head that may pave the way for the development of the broader Hayes Creek project,” PNX Managing Director James Fox said.