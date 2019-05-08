Acreage Holdings: Leading Multi-State Operator, Setting Standards for the US Cannabis Industry

Acreage Holdings (CSE:ACRG.U,OTCQX:ACRGF,FSE:0VZ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Acreage Holdings (CSE:ACRG.U,OTCQX:ACRGF,FSE:0VZ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

Acreage Holdings is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and management service agreements in place in 20 states across America. The company is focused on building and scaling operations in order to offer a consumer-focused, branded cannabis experience. Acreage believes the cannabis industry will move towards commoditization as more of the country legalizes cannabis. In order to serve this new cannabis landscape, Acreage has acquired Form Factory, a multistate manufacturer and distributor that creates consumer packaged goods (CPG) for the cannabis industry.

Acreage has also acquired a number of retail locations to extend its comprehensive distribution network. The company intends to create proprietary in-house brands and distribute them through its retail network. To date, Acreage has developed five unique brands: The Botanist, Superflux, Prime, The Hague and Natural Wonder. The company is expected to leverage its acquisition of Form Factory in order to offer a “one-stop shop” for developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products.

Acreage Holdings’ company highlights include the following:

Diverse portfolio of cultivation operations, processing plants and dispensaries.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and former US House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner sit on the board.

Best-in-class operations and technology.

Plans to scale cultivation and distribution footprints.

Driving long-term value through nationwide expansion and brand investment.

Form Factory provides a unique opportunity to achieve national distribution.

Form Factory is operational in Washington, Oregon and California.

Form Factory expected to begin revenue generation in 2019.

As of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Acreage owned or had management services agreements in place for 25 operational dispensaries, including nine The Botanist branded dispensaries in 13 states (including pending acquisitions).

Operational across 17 states with the largest national footprint spanning 20 states.

Cannabis pioneers Philip Hague and Bill Fenger head the cultivation and processing departments, respectively.

