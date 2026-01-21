CME Group Sets New Record in Natural Gas Futures and Options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its natural gas complex reached a new single-day record of 2,576,346 contracts traded on January 20, up 15% from the previous daily record of 2,239,081 contracts traded on November 14, 2018. "As demand for heating increases across the U.S., clients are turning to our natural gas markets in record numbers to manage their price risk," said ...

