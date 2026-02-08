Investor Insight
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. offers investors exposure to a scalable automotive finance platform with proprietary technology, targeting the underpenetrated used-vehicle leasing segment while generating revenue across origination, servicing and remarketing.
Overview
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT,OTCQB:AMTFF,Frankfurt:1ZVA) is a publicly listed financial technology company operating in the US$1.6 trillion American automotive finance sector. The company has developed a proprietary, cloud-based platform that supports vehicle leasing and financing, asset servicing and remarketing. AmeriTrust’s technology connects dealers, consumers and funding partners through a streamlined digital workflow designed to automate underwriting, approvals, documentation and funding.
While AmeriTrust supports both loan and lease products, its strategic emphasis is on used-vehicle leasing, a segment that remains significantly underpenetrated in the US market. Leasing represents approximately 25 percent of new vehicle transactions, but only less than 2 percent of used vehicle sales, which are largely confined to OEM-certified programs.
AmeriTrust positions used-vehicle leasing as an affordability-focused alternative to traditional retail financing, offering lower monthly payments and reduced upfront costs for consumers, while creating incremental sales opportunities for dealers and attractive risk-adjusted returns for lending partners. The company’s integrated model allows it to generate revenue across the full asset lifecycle rather than relying on a single point of monetization.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary fintech platform purpose-built for new and used vehicle leasing, servicing and remarketing
- Strategic focus on used-vehicle leasing, a segment with limited competition compared to new-vehicle leasing
- Licensed across the U.S.
- Proprietary technology integrated into major dealer ecosystems, enabling rapid decisioning and funding
- Management team with decades of experience in specialty auto finance, capital markets and platform scaling
Key Solutions
AmeriTrust’s scalable model overview:
1) Dealers and Lenders submit customers to AmeriTrust.
2) AmeriTrust underwrites, approves, funds contract and retains servicing.
3) A-Trust (Bankruptcy remote) sells revenue to finance partners with servicing retained.
4) AmeriTrust Serves is a full servicing platform providing data and performance reporting.
5) AmeriTrust Auto is a remarketing platform focused on repossessions and lease returns offered at retail direct-to-consumer online versus traditional wholesale methods; 5a) Vehicles not sold through retail are liquidated wholesale at auction.
AmeriTrust Financial
AmeriTrust Serves
AmeriTrust Serves is the backbone of AmeriTrust’s servicing operation. It brings payments, customer support, portfolio monitoring, and analytics into a single unified system, delivering transparency, control, and performance insight for both AmeriTrust and its funding partners.
AmeriTrust Auto
AmeriTrust Auto anchors AmeriTrust’s vehicle remarketing strategy, managing repossessions and lease-end inventory through a retail-first, direct-to-consumer approach. When retail isn’t viable, the focus can seamlessly shift to wholesale liquidation, maximizing asset value across the full loan and lease lifecycle.
Management Team
Jeff Morgan – Chief Executive Officer
Founder and CEO of AmeriTrust with more than 25 years of automotive finance experience. Previously founded MUSA Auto Finance and played a central role in developing AmeriTrust’s proprietary leasing technology.
John Wimsatt – Chief Investment Officer
Former chief investment officer at ECN Capital (TSX: ECN), with 30 years of experience in specialty finance and institutional funding markets.
Shibu Abraham – Chief Financial Officer
Finance executive with over 25 years of experience across public and private companies in Canada and the US. Holds CA, CPA and ACA designations and oversees financial reporting, compliance and capital markets activities.
Euwye Chan – Chief Accounting Officer
Accounting and finance professional with more than 18 years of experience and an MBA from Dallas Baptist University.
Blake Kirk – Chief Operating Officer
Auto finance executive with over 23 years of experience in operations, customer service, collections and loss mitigation, including senior roles at GM Financial, Exeter Finance, Sierra Auto Finance and Express Capital Services.
Troy Hocker – Chief Revenue Officer
Auto finance executive with more than 20 years of experience, including leadership roles at a major US direct-to-consumer leasing company.
Sean Severin – Chief Information Officer
Technology leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering financial solutions and leading large-scale technology and operational transformations.
Xia Zhang – Chief Technology Officer
IT executive with over 30 years of experience; played a pivotal role in building AmeriTrust’s loan origination and leasing systems.
Richard Goldman – Vice-President, Capital Markets
Capital markets professional with more than 30 years of experience; co-founder of AutoSoldNow (later acquired by PowerBand/AmeriTrust) and former president and CFO of a TSXV-listed company.