Investor Insight AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. offers investors exposure to a scalable automotive finance platform with proprietary technology, targeting the underpenetrated used-vehicle leasing segment while generating revenue across origination, servicing and remarketing.

Overview AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT,OTCQB:AMTFF,Frankfurt:1ZVA) is a publicly listed financial technology company operating in the US$1.6 trillion American automotive finance sector. The company has developed a proprietary, cloud-based platform that supports vehicle leasing and financing, asset servicing and remarketing. AmeriTrust’s technology connects dealers, consumers and funding partners through a streamlined digital workflow designed to automate underwriting, approvals, documentation and funding.

While AmeriTrust supports both loan and lease products, its strategic emphasis is on used-vehicle leasing, a segment that remains significantly underpenetrated in the US market. Leasing represents approximately 25 percent of new vehicle transactions, but only less than 2 percent of used vehicle sales, which are largely confined to OEM-certified programs. AmeriTrust positions used-vehicle leasing as an affordability-focused alternative to traditional retail financing, offering lower monthly payments and reduced upfront costs for consumers, while creating incremental sales opportunities for dealers and attractive risk-adjusted returns for lending partners. The company’s integrated model allows it to generate revenue across the full asset lifecycle rather than relying on a single point of monetization.

Company Highlights Proprietary fintech platform purpose-built for new and used vehicle leasing, servicing and remarketing

purpose-built for new and used vehicle leasing, servicing and remarketing Strategic focus on used-vehicle leasing , a segment with limited competition compared to new-vehicle leasing

, a segment with limited competition compared to new-vehicle leasing Licensed across the U.S.

Proprietary technology integrated into major dealer ecosystems , enabling rapid decisioning and funding

, enabling rapid decisioning and funding Management team with decades of experience in specialty auto finance, capital markets and platform scaling

Key Solutions AmeriTrust’s scalable model overview: 1) Dealers and Lenders submit customers to AmeriTrust. 2) AmeriTrust underwrites, approves, funds contract and retains servicing. 3) A-Trust (Bankruptcy remote) sells revenue to finance partners with servicing retained. 4) AmeriTrust Serves is a full servicing platform providing data and performance reporting. 5) AmeriTrust Auto is a remarketing platform focused on repossessions and lease returns offered at retail direct-to-consumer online versus traditional wholesale methods; 5a) Vehicles not sold through retail are liquidated wholesale at auction.

AmeriTrust Financial

AmeriTrust Serves AmeriTrust Serves is the backbone of AmeriTrust’s servicing operation. It brings payments, customer support, portfolio monitoring, and analytics into a single unified system, delivering transparency, control, and performance insight for both AmeriTrust and its funding partners. AmeriTrust Auto AmeriTrust Auto anchors AmeriTrust’s vehicle remarketing strategy, managing repossessions and lease-end inventory through a retail-first, direct-to-consumer approach. When retail isn’t viable, the focus can seamlessly shift to wholesale liquidation, maximizing asset value across the full loan and lease lifecycle.